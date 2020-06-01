CHATA ta prepará pa temporada di orkan 2020. Ket di Preparashon i Protokòl pa e sektor di turismo / CHATA Prepares for the 2020 Hurricane Season Preparedness Kit & Protocols for the tourism industry

CHATA ta prepará pa temporada di orkan 2020.

Ket di Preparashon i Protokòl pa e sektor di turismo

Willemstad, 1e di jüni 2020 – Temporada di orkan den Karibe ta aserká i CHATA a tuma e responsabilidat pa prepará e sektor di turismo. Ta importante pa prepará nos miembronan, forsa laboral i e isla en general pa kualkier mal tempu inesperá ku por presentá.

Sa kiko pa spera i kiko pa hasi ora un orkan presentá ta e mihó protekshon ku bo por tin. CHATA ke kòrda su miembronan i komunidat pa mantené e informashon aksesibel promé, durante i despues di mal tempu i us’é komo un guia pa e seguridat di bo famia, hogar i negoshi. Entrante awe, ta enkurashá tur miembro pa implementá tur e protokòlnan nesesario i revisá CHATA su Hurricane Preparedness Kit.

Por haña protokòl di emergensia, numbernan di telefòn importante, un splikashon breve di kiko un orkan ta i e diferente kategoríanan di orkan i finalmente tepnan di seguridat i proseduranan tokante kiko pa hasi promé, durante i despues di un orkan. Banda di tur esaki, e Hurricane Preparedness Kit di 2020 ta enfoká tambe riba tepnan di seguridat general i proseduranan pa boto, outo i hotèl i tambe operashon di playanan.

CHATA su meta ta pa keda seif i prepará pa e temporada di orkan 2020. “Nos ta kere ku si bo plania delantá, ku koutela i bon, bo por redusí e chèns riba daño personal i tambe daño material”, di akuerdo ku sr. Miles Mercera, Presidente i CEO di CHATA.

Miembro i partnernan por haña e Hurricane Preparedness Kit riba www.chata.org of por tuma kontaktó ku ofisina di CHATA.

CHATA Prepares for the 2020 Hurricane Season

Preparedness Kit & Protocols for the tourism industry

Willemstad June 1, 2020 – As the hurricane season approaches in the Caribbean, CHATA has taken its responsibility to prepare the tourism industry. It is important to prepare our members, workforce and island in general for any unexpected storms/hurricanes that might come our way.

Knowing what to expect and what to do when a storm or hurricane comes is the best possible protection you can have. CHATA reminds its members and community that it is helpful to keep the information accessible before, during and after the storm and to use it as a step-by-step guide for the safety of your family, home and business. Starting today, all members are encouraged to implement all protocols necessary and review CHATA’s Hurricane Preparedness Kit.

One will find important emergency protocols, phone numbers, a brief explanation of ‘what is a hurricane’ and the different hurricane categories and lastly you will find safety tips and procedures on what to do before, during and after a hurricane. Aside from the abovementioned points, the Hurricane Preparedness Kit of 2020 also focuses on general safety tips and procedures regarding boats, vehicles and hotel and beach-front operations.

CHATA’s aim is to be safe and prepare for the 2020 hurricane season. “We firmly believe that if you plan ahead, carefully and thoroughly, you can greatly reduce the chances of personal injury and property damage”, shares CHATA President and CEO, Miles Mercera.

Members and partners can find the Hurricane Preparedness Kit on www.chata.org or by contacting the CHATA office.