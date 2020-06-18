From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, June 17th 2020

Domestic dispute lead to one arrest.

The Sint Maarten Police Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 6:30 pm, regarding an altercation in progress in the Diamond Grove Estate area on June 16th, 2020

When the police patrols arrived on the scene they were met by a female who informed them that she got into a heated verbal altercation with her spouse which quickly escalated into a scuffle. The spouse who was still on the scene spoke also gave his version of what took place. After gathering all information officers concluded that the spouse physically assaulted his wife with a wooden object causing bodily harm to the victim. She was treated on the scene by the paramedics for bruises to her back and hip.

The male suspect with the initials V.T. was arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for further questioning.

The Sint Maarten Police is informing persons choosing to engage in abusive actions will be held accountable. You alone are responsible for your behavior, it is easier to just walk away from a heated situation then risk being arrested. There is no excuse for abuse.

If you or any one you know maybe be in need of police assistance in a domestic situation please called 911 for immediate assistance or if you wish to remain anonymous you can leave a message on the Tip line by dialing #9300.

Persons can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or websitehttps://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.