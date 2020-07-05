CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA KONTRBUI NA REAPERTURA DI PLASA: NOS MERKADO KUMINDA KRIOYO TRADISHON / CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN CONTRIBUTES TO REOPENING OF PLASA; OUR TRADITIONAL CULINARY MARKET

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA KONTRBUI NA REAPERTURA DI PLASA: NOS MERKADO KUMINDA KRIOYO TRADISHON

Willemstad 5 di yuli 2020- Despues di tabata será pa tres luna debi na COVID- 19, Plasa nos luga di kome i topa tradishonal a keda refreská i reaperturá pa negoshi.

Plasa (bieu) a keda limpia i ekiponan pa kushiná bon prepará pa asina e sentro kulinario tradishonal den Punda por habri pa sirbi tantu nos lokal komo bishitantenan.

Plasa a habri djabierne dia 3 di yüli despues di tabata será pa mas di tres luna debi na e medidanan tuma pa por kontené posibel plamamentu di COVID-19. E marshe di kuminda krioyo a habri su portanan ku e diferente bendedónan ofresiendo e platonan tradishonal sukulento, pero awor teniendo bon kuenta ku loke ta rekerí pa salú i distansha sosial.

“Plasa, banda di ta un sentro kulinario ta tambe e luga kaminda varios empresario chikí, diariamente ta gana nan pan di kada dia sirbiendo dushi kuminda krioyo, tin un ròl importante den preservá nos tradishon kulinario lokal” asina Lysaira Ortela, Marketing Manager CIBC FirstCaribbean, a bisa despues di e limpiesa i reapertura ku a keda sostené pa e banko.

Ela bisa ku e banko ta rekonosé e importansha di reestablesé e bastion kultural tradishon, den nos buskeda pa yega na un normal nobo den e era despues di e pandemia.

CIBC FirstCaribbean ta deleitá di por a kontribuí na reaperturá di Plasa asina e negoshinan chiki den Plasa por bolbe kuminsa funshoná i sirbi nan klientenan.

Ortela a enkurashá e publiko pa bishita Plasa, gosa di e kantidat di kumindanan krioyo ofresé i asina sostené nos empresanan chiki local.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN CONTRIBUTES TO REOPENING OF PLASA; OUR TRADITIONAL CULINARY MARKET

Willemstad July 5, 2020- After being closed for over three months due to Covid-19 a favourite dining and meeting place has been refreshed and reopened for business downtown.

The Plasa (old market was cleaned and the cooking equipment serviced) so the traditional Culinary Center in Punda (Downtown) could open and serve both the local community as visitors.

It opened on Friday July 3rd after having been closed for more than three months due to the measures taken to counter the spread of COVID-19. The Food Market reopened with the various vendors offering succulent traditional plates, but now with health and social distancing requirements.

“Plasa, besides being a culinary center where various small entrepreneurs on a daily basis earn their living serving delicious food, has an important role in preservation of our local culinary tradition”, said Mrs. Lysaira Ortela, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Marketing Manager following the refreshing and re-opening which was supported by the bank

She said the bank “recognizes the importance of the re-establishment of this traditional cultural stronghold in the quest to get to a new normal in the aftermath of the pandemic”.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is happy to have contributed to the re-opening so that the many small businesses there can get back up and running.

She encouraged the public to visit the Plasa and savour the vast array of local dishes offered and by doing so support local businesses.