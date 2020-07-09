Robbery suspects still at large  / A heated altercation between father and son results in a shooting

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 08 july 2020

Robbery suspects still at large

Robbery suspects fled the scene of a crime after demanding an undisclosed amount of cash from the Peiking Supermarket on Tuesday, July 07th, 2020.

The Sint Maarten Police Force detectives are currently investigating a robbery that took place on the Welfare road at approximately 3:45 on Tuesday. Two masked males dressed in dark clothing entered the supermarket brandishing a firearm and demanded the daily earnings of the establishment.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Detectives on the case are requesting the help of any persons that may have any information regarding the robbery.

Contact the station at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

A heated altercation between father and son results in a shooting

Police patrols responded to a shooting, just after 5:00 pm in the Belvedere area, on Tuesday, July 07th, 2020.

On the scene, police gathered that a father and a son were engaged in a heated argument which quickly escalated. The argument quickly became physical which resulted in the son firing shoots at his father. The father was struck in the leg by a bullet fired by the gun.

Paramedics on the scene treated the father on the scene and later transported him to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. The father’s injure is non-life-threatening.

The son with initials J.R. evenly turned himself in to the police for the shooting. The reason the argument is currently still unknown. This investigation is still ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.