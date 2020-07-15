CHATA ta kolaborá ku Fun Miles i introdusí e kampaña di FUNcation / CHATA Partners up with Fun Miles To introduce the FUNcation Campaign

CHATA ta kolaborá ku Fun Miles

i introdusí e kampaña di FUNcation

Willemstad, 16 di yüli 2020 – CHATA ta kontentu di por anunsiá su kolaborashon ku Fun Miles. Huntu nan a lansa e kampaña di FUNcation kual ta stimulá i insentivá mas ku 50.000 doño di karchi di Fun Miles pa pasa nan fakansi na Kòrsou. Kòrsou ta un tremendo destinashon pa diferente motibu, pero ku e kampaña di FUNcation, lokalnan por disfrutá di tarifanan estupendo, probechá di ofertanan speshal i spar mas Fun Miles. COVID-19 a trese algun kambio pa/ku plannan pa e temporada di fakansi aki i p’esei CHATA i Fun Miles ke yuda hasi e fakansi aki mas dushi ku ta posibel.

Pa por enkurashá i inspirá doñonan di karchi di Fun Miles, lo tin sorteonan semanal ku premionan den diferente kategoria, manera rekorido di dia, estadia di hotèl i aktividatnan di diferente miembro di CHATA, e.o. Avila Beach Hotel, Renaissance Curaçao Resort and Casino, Curaçao Sea Aquarium, Landhuis Chobolobo i muchu mas. Adishonalmente, tur siman doñonan di karchi tin e oportunidat pa gana 10.000 Fun Miles ku ENNIA.

CHATA ta entusiasmá ku e kolaborashon ku Fun Miles i ta spera di stimulá ekonomia di Kòrsou i enkurashá lokalnan pa sera konosí ku nan isla pa medio di e diferente aktividatnan aki.

Pa partisipá na e sorteo semanal di Fun Miles, bishitá https://www.funmiles.net/curacao/funcation. E kampaña di FUNcation lo kore te 24 di ougùstùs 2020

CHATA Partners up with Fun Miles

To introduce the FUNcation Campaign

Willemstad July 16, 2020 – CHATA is excited to announce their new partnership with Fun Miles. Together, they have launched the FUNcation campaign which will stimulate and incentivize over 50,000 Fun Miles cardholders to spend their vacation on Curaçao. Curaçao is a great destination for many reasons, but with the FUNcation campaign, locals can enjoy great prizes, take advantage of special deals and collect more Fun Miles. With COVID-19 putting a hold on some of the Summer vacation plans, CHATA and Fun Miles want to help make this Summer as fun as possible.

In order to engage and inspire Fun Miles cardholders, there will be weekly raffles with prizes in different categories such as, day trips, hotel stays and activities from different CHATA Members, such as Avila Beach Hotel, Renaissance Curaçao Resort and Casino, Curaçao Sea Aquarium, Landhuis Chobolobo and many more. In addition, every week cardholders get a chance to win 10,000 Fun Miles from ENNIA.

CHATA is looking forward to the partnership with Fun Miles in hopes to stimulate Curaçao’s economy and encourage locals to get to know their island through activities.

To be eligible for the weekly Fun Miles raffle, visit https://www.funmiles.net/curacao/funcation. The FUNcation campaign will run till August 24, 2020.