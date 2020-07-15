Sambil ta anunsiá e 30 finalistanan ku lo sigui den e kompetensha Sambil Pa Kòrsou!

Riba Djamars 14 di yüli Sambil a anunsiá e 30 finalistanan ku lo sigui den e kompetensha di “SAMBIL PA KORSOU“ pa empresearionan chikitu i mediano riba nos isla. Esaki tabata un anochi ameno kaminda a hiba palabra, Minister di Ekonomia Sr. Steven Martina i Sra. Giselle Mc William ku for di prinsipio a brasa e proyecto bunita aki.

Mr. Luis Moreno, Gerente General di Sambil Curaçao a bisa: “Aunke e pueblo di Kòrsou tabata bou di un menasa dor e situashon di covid 19 tòg nos partisipantenan no a pèrdè enfoke i a sigui lucha i perseverá pa por partisipá den e kompetensha aki. Esaki ta un muestra di kompromiso i lucha inkansabel pa por yega na hasi nan soñonan realidat. Sambil lo sigui enkurashá, kontribuí i traha huntu ku henter e pueblo di Kòrsou pa asina sigui logra mas kosnan positivo pa e isla”.

Manera a keda anunsiá anteriormente e (6) ganadornan apsoluto lo risibí un espasio grátis na Sambil pa nan por promové nan konsepto di negoshi durante 6 luna. Tambe nan lo risibí guía i preparashon speshal serka e representantenan di M.E.O.

Pa Sambil tur 50 partisipante ku a inskribí ta un ganadó riba su mes djis pe echo ku nan a tribi di presentá nan konsepto pero lamentabelmente ta e 30 nan ku e puntuashon di mas haltu lo sigui den e kompetensha. Sambil ta desea kada un di e finalistanan tur klase di èksito i laga esnan di mas mihó resultá ganador.

E di tres i ùltimo fase di e kompetensha aki lo ta un presentashon individual dilanti di e juradonan den e VIP Entrepreneurs ROOM na Sambil. Tur 30 finalista ya a skohe nan number kaba pa asina por prepará nan mes debidamente pa otro siman presentá e mihó aspektonan di nan konsepto di negoshi dilanti e juradonan.

Keda pendiente pa e feria di empresarionan chikitu i mediano kaminda lo bo por bishitá diferente stèntnan di e 30 finalistanan i tambe juda nan akumulá punto i pasa pa e lastu fase dor di vota pa nan online.

Danki un biaha mas na tur ku a partisipá i danki tambe na tur esnan ku ta hasiendo e projekto aki posibel. Nos lo ponebo na altura di e desaroyonan tokante di “SAMBIL PA KORSOU”!

Huntu nos lo sigui konstruí e Kòrsou di futuro! Sambil Curaçao, mas ku un sentro komershal!

Sambil announced the 30 finalist top continue in the next phase of “SAMBIL PA KORSOU”!

On Tuesday, July 14th Sambil announced the 30 finalists who will continue in the biggest entrepreneurial competition on the island “SAMBIL PA KORSOU”! It was a great evening with great speeches of the Minister of Economic Affairs Mr. Steven Martina and Giselle Mc William who embraced this project since day one!

Mr. Luis Moreno, General Manager of Sambil Curaçao says: “Despite the corona virus our participants stayed focused and encouraged to participate in this competition. This is definitely a sign of commitment and the strive to continue to achieve their dreams independently of the current situation of our island! Sambil will continue to encourage, support and work with the community of Curaçao to achieve more great things. ”

Indeed, the (6) ultimate winners will get a unit for free in Sambil for 6 months and also coaching and special trainings by the team of M.E.O!

The third and final phase of the competition will be an individual presentation in front of the judges in the VIP Entrepreneurs ROOM. All 30 finalists have drawn their lucky number and will now prepare themselves to present the best of their business concepts in front of the judges next week.

For Sambil all the 50 participants were excellent but unfortunately only the 30 concepts with the highest score could continue in the race. Sambil Curaçao wishes all the best to the 30 finalists and let the best win!

Stay tune for the Entrepreneurial fair, where you can visit the stands of the 30 finalists in the Entrepreneur Zone and help them qualify for the final round by voting online!

Thank you all for participating and thanks to everyone who made this project possible. We will keep you posted about the developments in the “SAMBIL PA KORSOU” competition!

Together we continue to build the Curaçao of the future! Sambil Curaçao more than a Shopping Mall.