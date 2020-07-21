Hasi kompra online  i paga ku bo Mastercard Debit Card di Banco di Caribe  / Shop online en betaal met uw Mastercard Debit Card van Banco di Caribe  / Shop online and pay with your Mastercard Debit Card from Banco di Caribe

Hasi kompra online i paga ku bo Mastercard Debit Card di Banco di Caribe

WILLEMSTAD: E tarheta di débito Mastercard di Banco di Caribe ta realmente úniko. No solamente pa su diseño, pero tambe pa su opshonnan di pago ku ta ofresé un eksperensia bankario nobo. Un ehèmpel ta e posibilidat pa paga kompranan ku bo hasi online via di un ‘web shop’ ku bo tarheta di débito. Pa e transakshon aki ta debitá bo kuenta koriente direktamente. Pa por usa e opshon di Pago Online ku bo tarheta di débito, mester apliká teniendo kuenta ku tur e kondishonnan di uso.

Apliká pa Pago Online ku bo tarheta di débito

E tarheta di débito Mastercard ta ofresé e posibilidat di hasi kompra via ‘web shop’. E opshon di Pago Online ku bo tarheta di débito ta konektá direktamente na un kuenta koriente. Klientenan ku ta deseá di hasi uso di e opshon di pago aki, mester apliká. Pa por apliká, mester manda un mensahe via di BdC Online, yena e formulario online riba http://www.bancodicaribe.com òf bishitá e filial di Banco di Caribe mas serka i kompletá e formulario di Mastercard Debit personalmente. Mester traha un sita promé ku pasa na un di nos filialnan.

Unda por us’é

Por usa e opshon di Pago Online ku bo tarheta di débito Mastercard tur kaminda ku Mastercard Debit ta keda aseptá online. Importante ta pa bo tin e fondonan disponibel riba bo kuenta koriente pa e pago por pasa. Esaki konforme e límite aprobá pa banko.

Bo no a risibí e tarheta di débito nobo ainda?

Entretantu, a kuminsá ku distribushon di e tarheta di débito nobo. Klientenan ku ta usando un tarheta di débito bálido ta risibí e tarheta di débito Mastercard nobo via pòst na e adrès ku ta registrá na banko. Klientenan ku resientemente a apliká pa un tarheta di débito ta risibiendo un yamada di un representante di banko pa por pasa buska e tarheta nobo. Pa mas informashon por konsultá e sekshon di pregunta i kontesta rápido riba http://www.bancodicaribe.com, Ademas, por yama 432 3555, un liña di telefon spesial pa tur detaye relashoná ku Banco di Caribe su tarheta di débito nobo.

Shop online en betaal met uw Mastercard Debit Card van Banco di Caribe

WILLEMSTAD: De Mastercard Debit Card van Banco di Caribe is werkelijk uniek. Niet alleen vanwege het ontwerp, maar ook vanwege de betaalopties die de klant een totaal nieuwe bankervaring bieden. Een voorbeeld is de mogelijkheid om online te shoppen en de aankopen via de webwinkel met uw nieuwe betaalpas te betalen. Deze transactie wordt meteen van uw lopende rekening afgehaald. De klant moet zich aanmelden om gebruik te maken van deze online betaaloptie. Hierbij dient de klant ook rekening te houden met alle voorwaarden.

Vraag nu de online betaaloptie aan

De Mastercard Debit Card biedt de klant de mogelijkheid om via de webwinkel online aankopen te doen. De online betaaloptie van de betaalpas is direct verbonden aan een lopende rekening. Klanten die gebruik wensen te maken van deze betaaloptie, moeten hiervoor een aanvraag indienen. Dit kan door een bericht te sturen via BdC Online, een aanvraagformulier online in te vullen op http://www.bancodicaribe.com of door het dichtstbijzijnde filiaal van Banco di Caribe te bezoeken en daar het formulier voor Mastercard Debit Card persoonlijk in te vullen. Hiervoor dient de klant wel van tevoren een afspraak te maken.

Waar te gebruiken

De online betaaloptie van de Mastercard Debit Card kan overal worden gebruikt waar Mastercard Debit online wordt geaccepteerd. Belangrijk is dat de klant op zijn of haar lopende rekening over de nodige fondsen beschikt om de betaling te verrichten binnen de door de bank goedgekeurde limiet.

Heeft u de nieuwe debit card nog niet ontvangen?

Inmiddels is de bezorging van de nieuwe betaalpas begonnen. Klanten die gebruik maken van een geldige betaalpas, krijgen de nieuwe Mastercard Debit Card via de post bezorgd op het adres dat bij de bank is geregistreerd. Klanten die onlangs een betaalpas hebben aangevraagd, worden door een vertegenwoordiger van de bank gebeld om de nieuwe pas op te komen halen. Voor meer informatie kan de vraag- en antwoordsectie op http://www.bancodicaribe.com worden geraadpleegd. Ook kan de klant bellen naar 432 3555; een speciale telefoonlijn waar informatie wordt verstrekt over de nieuwe Mastercard Debit Card van Banco di Caribe.

Shop online and pay with your Mastercard Debit Card from Banco di Caribe

WILLEMSTAD: The Mastercard Debit Card from Banco di Caribe is truly unique. Not only because of the design, but also because of the payment options it offers to the customers. This leads to a complete new banking experience. An example of a payment option is the possibility to shop online, and pay with your new Mastercard Debit Card. This transaction is immediately withdrawn from your current account. To enjoy this online payment option, the customer needs to apply and take into account all related conditions.

Apply now for the online payment option

The Mastercard Debit Card offers the customer the opportunity to make online purchases via a web shop. The online payment option of the Debit Card is directly linked to a current account. Customers who wish to use this payment option must apply for it. This can be done by sending a message via BdC Online, filling in an online form at http://www.bancodicaribe.com, or by visiting the nearest Banco di Caribe branch and complete the Mastercard Debit form in person. Do not forget to make your appointment before you visit one of our branches.

Where to use

The Mastercard Debit Card Online Payment option can be used wherever Mastercard Debit is virtually accepted. It is important that the customer has the funds available on his or her current account to make the payment. This is within an approved limit.

Have you not yet received the new debit card?

Meanwhile, the delivery of the new debit card has started. Customers who use a valid Debit Card will receive the new Mastercard Debit Card by postal service at the address registered with the bank. Customers who have recently applied for a Debit Card, are called by a bank representative to inform that their new card is ready for pick-up. For more information, please visit the FAQ section on http://www.bancodicaribe.com, or call 432 3555. This number is made available especially for all your Mastercard Debit Card questions