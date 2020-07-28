Cay Hill resident succumbs to gunshot wounds / Drug smuggling arrests made at the Princess Juliana International Airport and Harbor 

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 28th 2020

Cay Hill resident succumbs to gunshot wounds

On Monday, July 27th, 2020 at approximately 10:00 pm, the police dispatch center received several frantic calls requesting assistance after several gunshots were heard in the area of Cay Hill.

Police patrols and Ambulance personnel rushed to Hyssop Road where they discovered a male laying on the side of the road, not showing any signs of life.

The male, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was later identified by bystanders as J.B.A, a resident of the area. According to his neighbors, J.B.A had just stepped outside of his home and was met by an unknown perpetrator(s) who fired several shots before fleeing the scene on foot.

The area was quickly cordoned off by the officers while the personnel of the Forensic Department gathered evidence at the scene. A search was done in the area, but the shooter is still at large.

The detectives investigating this shooting are asking anyone who has information to please contact the St Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesx.sx or leave a message via our Facebook page (Police Force of St. Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten). The Sint Maarten police force would like to express its condolence to the family of the deceased.

Drug smuggling arrests made at the Princess Juliana International Airport and Harbor

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Alpha Team arrested several persons over the last few weeks in connection with their involvement with the smuggling of narcotics into Sint Maarten.

On the July 20th 2020, the Alpha Team arrested a male with initials D.S. in connection with his involvement in the importing various quantities of illegal narcotics through the Princess Julianna International Airport (PJIA). This incident took place during the month of May 2020. The Alpha team intercepted a parcel that was shipped to the airport.

After D.S’s arrest, he was brought to the station in Philipsburg where he is still being held for questioning.

In an subsequent arrest made on July 27th, 2020, Alpha Team arrested a suspect with the initials B.M.H. for his attempts to smuggle a large quantity of illegal narcotics via the Harbor in Point Blanch.

The drugs were confiscated and the suspect was incarcerated after being questioned. As this is still an ongoing investigation, further information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.