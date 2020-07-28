Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou ta lansa seri “The Dushi Stay Reporter” / The Curaçao Tourist Board Introduces “The Dushi Stay Reporter”

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou ta lansa seri “The Dushi Stay Reporter”

WILLEMSTAD- 28 di yüli 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) e siman aki a lansa un mini seri online bou di e nòmber “The Dushi Stay Reporter”. Despues di reapertura di nos frontera pa algun pais dia 1 di yüli último, CTB huntu ku e vlogger lokal Ramsay Soemanta a desaroyá un seri online dibertido ku ta konsistí di 10 episodio pa asina kompartí e manera nobo pa biaha pa Kòrsou. Na mes momentu ta enfoká tambe riba eksperensianan seif den e era nobo aki di COVID-19.

Ku asistensia di partnernan lokal, Curaçao Airport Partners i sektor privá, Ramsay a sá di kapta kon e industria di hospitalidat a prepará pa yegada di bishitantenan basá riba e protokòlnan ku ta karga e seyo ‘A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way’. Ta trata aki di e protokòlnan ku a keda desaroyá den kolaborashon estrecho ku Ministerio di Salubridat Públiko, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa (GMN), Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO), Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) i sektor privá.

E seri kual lo keda kompartí via CTB su plataformanan sosial; Facebook, Instagram i YouTube, lo mustra aventuranan di Ramsay rònt nos isla na momentu ku e ta bishitá atrakshonnan, restorantnan i ta embolbí su mes den diferente eksperensia lokal. Miéntras e ta topa i ta entrevistá turistanan ku tei aktualmente di vakashon riba nos pais riba nan eksperensia ku Kòrsou. E propósito di e seri ta pa mustra ku Kòrsou ta habrí pa turismo i ta un destinashon kaminda ku e turista por sintié sigur miéntras e ta disfrutá di su vakashon.

The Curaçao Tourist Board Introduces “The Dushi Stay Reporter”

WILLEMSTAD- July 28, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) launched a mini web-series this week, called “The Dushi Stay Reporter”. Following the border reopening to select countries on July 1, 2020, the Curaçao Tourist Board collaborated with local vlogger Ramsay Soemanta and developed a fun 10-episode web-series to share the new way of traveling to the destination and focus on safe experiences in this new COVID-19 era.

With the assistance of local island partners, the Curaçao Airport Partners and the private sector, Ramsay was able to capture how the hospitality industry has prepared for guests’ arrivals based on the “A Dushi Stay, The Healthy Way” protocols. These protocols were developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, the Environment and Nature (GMN), the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) and the private sector.

The web-series, which will be shared on CTB’s social platforms; Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, will follow Ramsay’s adventures around the island as he visits various attractions, restaurants, and engages in a number of on-island experiences. All the while also meeting and interviewing tourists who are currently on vacation about their experience on the island. The purpose of the web-series is to show that Curaçao is open for tourism and a destination where visitors can feel secure while still enjoying a holiday.