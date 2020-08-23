DEPORTE NOTISIA 

CuraBox training by Godfried “Chofie” Balyn

Last Saturday, August 22, the well-known and experienced boxing trainer Godfried “Chofie” Balyn gave a 4 hour training to the Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox @ FDOK and with support of FDOK (Federashon Deporte i Olímpiko Kòrsou).
Balyn, born in Curacao (1959), started as an assistant at the St. Maria Boxing Club and has been a trainer since 1982. Nowadays Godfried lives in Rotterdam where he has his own boxing school Balyn Boxing Club for many years. Balyn has guided many boxers to successful careers.
September 20 there will be a virtual seminar for coaches with participation of Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and the US Virgin Islands.
This will allow for coaches to be more informed on what referees and judges look for during boxing bouts.
All teams / clubs are invited to every activity of CuraBox. As now again all coaches of all teams / clubs are invited to participate in this seminar.
For more information you can contact the president of CuraBox, Edwin Baas, via whats-app +5999 5242504.
In the attached photo Balyn demonstrates the use of a wooden stick in training ducking and slipping with boxer Raekwon Baas.

