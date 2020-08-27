Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair ta debutá na Europa / Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair Makes Its Debut In Europe

Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair ta debutá na Europa

WILLEMSTAD- 26 di ougùstùs 2020 – Resientemente, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a organisá e promé ‘Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair’, dirigí riba merkado europeo. E pandemia mundial a forsa diferente industria i organisashon pa usa teknologia di manera ku nan por sigui operá. Esei ta konta tambe pa CTB i sektor di hospitalidat riba nos isla. Den industria di turismo, promoshon via medionan virtual a bira indispensabel pa bo por keda kompetitivo. E promé edishon di Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair a bira e vershon digital i interaktivo di e eventonan manera Vakantiebeurs di Hulanda i ITB di Alemania.

Ora Kòrsou a habri frontera bèk dia 1 di yüli último, e promé merkadonan ku a bira aksesibel atrobe ta algun pais di Wèst Europa manera Hulanda i Alemania. P’esei mes, e promé agentenan di biahe i operadornan di tour ku a keda invitá pa e feria virtual ta esnan di Hulanda, Bélgika i Alemania.

Na e evento, CTB a duna un presentashon ku informashon aktualisá di Kòrsou su produkto turístiko i e protokòlnan ku tin establesé, i e partisipantenan por a papia ‘live’ ku partner hotelero, operador di buseo i partner ku ta ofresé otro tipo di atrakshon turístiko. Na lugá di e tradishonal ‘booth’ físiko, e partisipantenan por a wak i hasi presentashon, rekonektá, interaktuá i sera akuerdo promoshonal via medio virtual. CEO di CTB, Sr. Paul Pennicook a indiká ku “CTB ta sigui ku su esfuersonan pa promové nos pais den eksterior, usando medionan nobo i kreativo pa logra esei. Agregando ku e mas di shen operadornan di tour i agentenan di biahe, i e 58 suministradónan ku a partisipá na e promé Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair, ku konfiansa por bisa ku e tabata un éksito rotundo”sr. Pennicook a agregá.

No muchu leu den futuro, CTB tin intenshon di hiba Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair na algun otro merkado tambe, manera Norte- i Suramérika. CTB ta gradisí CHATA i e 45 partnernan di sektor privá pa a forma parti di e promé Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair.

Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair Makes Its Debut In Europe

WILLEMSTAD- August 26, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently hosted the first Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair which targeted the European market. The Coronavirus global pandemic has made it necessary for various industries and agencies to utilize technology in order to continue doing business. The same is true for the CTB and the local hospitality sector. Promoting in a virtual environment has become mandatory if one is to remain competitive in the Tourism industry. This first edition of the Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair was the digital interactive equivalent of events like Vakantiebeurs in the Netherlands or ITB in Germany.

When Curaçao reopened the borders on July 1, the first countries for which the borders were opened were Western-European countries like the Netherlands and Germany. It follows that the first travel agents and tour operators to be invited to the virtual fair were from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

At the event, the CTB offered a presentation with up-to-date information on Curaçao’s tourism product and the protocols that have been put in place. The participants were also able to speak live to partners in the hotel industry, diving operators and partners offering other tourist attractions. Instead of using a traditional physical booth, participants were able to meet virtually to give and view presentations, reconnect, interact with each other, and reach promotional agreements. “In its continued efforts to promote the country, the CTB finds novel and creative ways to get the job done,” said CTB CEO Paul Pennicook, adding that with hundreds of tour operators and travel agents as well as 58 suppliers participating in the first Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair it is fair to say this was a tremendous success”, continued Mr. Pennicook.

The CTB intends to take the Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair to other markets like North and South America, in the not too distance future. The CTB wishes to thank CHATA and the 45 private-sector partners for their participation in the first Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair.

Note:

Photo impression of the first Curaçao Virtual Tourism Fair