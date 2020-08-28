From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 27th 2020

Two suspects arrested for their involvement in a fatal shooting

During the morning hours of August 19th, 2020, the personnel of the detective department arrested two suspects, for their alleged involvement in a shooting that took place in February 2020.

The detectives received a warrant from the prosecutor’s office for the arrest of the suspects with initials R.LV and J.A.W. Both suspects were arrested without incident.

On the night in question, in February, the Police Patrol and Ambulance department were sent to Elders drive, at approximately 02:30 am, where they encountered a male in a vehicle not showing any signs of life.

R.L.V. and J.A.W are being held at the police station in Philipsburg. This investigation is still ongoing.

Belvedere shooter appeared at the Police station

On Thursday morning, August 27th, a young man with the initials S.M.L. appeared at the police station in Philipsburg to turn himself in for his involvement in a shooting that took place in Belvedere.

The shooting resulted in one fatality during the evening hours on August, 25th,2020. The suspect S.M.L., who was accompanied by his lawyer was arrested without incident. He is being held at the police station pending further investigation. This investigation is still ongoing, more information will be provided as it becomes available.