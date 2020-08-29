GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Kontrol di preis pa produktonan higiéniko i tambe introdukshon di un regulashon di e márgen di preis máksimo riba algun produkto.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[TUMA NOTA]: Kontrol di preis pa produktonan higiéniko i tambe introdukshon di un regulashon di e márgen di preis máksimo riba algun produkto.

 

You May Also Like

Miéntras ku ainda no a manda dokumentonan: MINISTER CAMELIA ROMER TA LAGA POSPONE HOORZITTING KU AVA AIRWAYS

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: PROME MINISTER A RICIBI MANIFESTO DI GRUPO DI MAESTRO: “Apesar di situacion financiero, Gobierno ta tuma pasonan serio pa haci inversionnan den enseñansa”

REDAKSHON 0

SINT MAARTEN POLICE REPORT 29122016 Suspect in supermarket robberies arrested on the French side

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: