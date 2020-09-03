GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Dos kaso aktivo di Covid-19 Twee actieve gevallen van Covid-19

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Boneiru tin dos kaso aktivo di Covid-19 riba 3 di sèptèmber 2020. Dos persona a rekuperá e siman aki.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshon di higiena. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.
#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

Bonaire heeft twee actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 3 september 2020. Twee personen zijn deze week inmiddels hersteld.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

There are two cases of Covid-19 on the 3rd of September 2020 on Bonaire. Two persons recovered this week.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

You May Also Like

Departamentu di kùr na Zakito ta será djaluna 24 di yüni   

REDAKSHON 0

Weersverwachting voor Curaçao en omgeving geldig tot donderdagmiddag 12:00 uur, 17 oktober 2019.

REDAKSHON 0

Detenshon relashoná ku ladronisia ku violensia.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: