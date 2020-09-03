Dos kaso aktivo di Covid-19 Twee actieve gevallen van Covid-19
Boneiru tin dos kaso aktivo di Covid-19 riba 3 di sèptèmber 2020. Dos persona a rekuperá e siman aki.
Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.
Mantené e instrukshon di higiena. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.
#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru
Bonaire heeft twee actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 3 september 2020. Twee personen zijn deze week inmiddels hersteld.
Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.
Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.
#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru
There are two cases of Covid-19 on the 3rd of September 2020 on Bonaire. Two persons recovered this week.
Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.
Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.
#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru
