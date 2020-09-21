Gobiernu di Boanire: Tin 7 persona mas ku a tèst positivo riba Covid-19. Riba 21 di sèptèmber 2020 tin 37 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 7 persona mas ku a tèst positivo riba Covid-19. Riba 21 di sèptèmber 2020 tin 37 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. Un parti di e personanan ku a bini aserka tabatin kontakto ku un otro persona infektá kaba. E otro parti ta den investigashon ainda pa haña sa e fuente. Tur persona infektá ta na altura i a keda informá di esaki.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Persbericht

Er zijn nog 7 personen positief getest op Covid-19. Op 21 september 2020 zijn er 37 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. Een deel van de nieuwe gevallen is gerelateerd aan bestaande clusters of casussen, van andere wordt dat nog onderzocht. De mensen zijn geïnformeerd en in isolatie.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Press Release

There 7 more cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. On September 21, 2020 there are 37 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Some of the new cases are related to old ones. Others are being investigated. They are all informed and in isolation.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru