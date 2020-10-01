PARLAMENTARIO OROPEO SAMIRA RAFAELA TA RISIBI NOMINASHON PA HARPER’S BAZAAR WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2020

ENG/ EUROPEAN PARLIAMENTARIAN SAMIRA RAFAELA GETS NOMINATED FOR WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2020

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Advisory Council the Table of 12 has nominated the first European Parliamentarian with Dutch Caribbean roots, Samira Rafaela (D66) for Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2020.

A shortlist consisting of 16 women has been compiled, who have been noticed for their special achievements in the past year. And Samira is described as a versatile, progressive, feminist MEP with an Islamic, Jewish, Dutch Caribbean, and West African background. She is therefore the right woman to stand up for the physical and financial health of everyone during corona, also in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Member of the European Parliament Rafaela committed herself in the European Parliament to the Caribbean part of our Kingdom and the most vulnerable in our society. She was previously named Woman of the Week in April 2020 for her commitment to the Caribbean islands during the corona crisis. In the words of Samira, she said, “We must do all we can to stay healthy and to safeguard our economy, including those of the islands.”

The special role and leadership that MEP Rafaela has shown has now led to the nomination for Women of the Year 2020.

The public can vote for the public award via this link: https://actie.harpersbazaar.nl/woty-2020

The award ceremony will take place in Amsterdam on the 19th of November 2020.

NL / EUROPARLEMENTARIËR SAMIRA RAFAELA GENOMINEERD VOOR WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2020

BRUSSELS, BELGIË – Adviesraad de Tafel van 12 heeft de eerste Europarlementariër met Nederlands Caribische wortels, Samira Rafaela (D66) genomineerd voor Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2020.

Een shortlist bestaande uit 16 vrouwen is samengesteld, die het afgelopen jaar bijzondere prestaties zijn opgevallen. En Samira word beschreven als een veelzijdige, progressieve, feministische Europarlementariër met een islamitische joodse, Caribische, Nederlandse en West-Afrikaanse achtergrond. Ze is de juiste vrouw om op te komen voor de fysieke en financiële gezondheid van iedereen tijdens corona, ook in het Caribische deel van ons Koninkrijk.

Op het hoogtepunt van de COVID-19 pandemie zette Europarlementariër Rafaela zich in het Europees Parlement in voor het Caribische deel van ons Koninkrijk en de kwetsbaren in onze samenleving. Eerder werd ze in april 2020 benoemd tot Woman of the Week, vanwege haar inzet voor de Caribische eilanden tijdens de coronacrisis. In de woorden van Samira zei ze: ‘We moeten alle zeilen bijzetten om gezond te blijven en om onze economie, inclusief die van de eilanden, veilig te stellen.’

De bijzondere rol en leiderschap die de Europarlementariër heeft, heeft nu geleid tot de nominatie voor Vrouwen van het jaar 2020.

Het publiek kan via deze link stemmen voor de publieksprijs: https://acties.harpersbazaar.nl/woty-2020

Op 19 november 2020 vindt de uitreiking plaats in Amsterdam.

SP/ EURODIPUTADA SAMIRA RAFAELA RECIBE NOMINACIÓN PARA HARPER’S BAZAAR WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2020

BRUSSELAS, BELGICA – El Consejo Asesor de Tabla de 12 ha nominado a la primera parlamentaria europea con raíces caribeñas, Samira Rafaela (D66) para Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2020.

Se ha compilado una lista corta que consta de 16 mujeres, que han notado actuaciones especiales en el último año. Y Samira ha sido descrita como una eurodiputada feminista, progresista y versátil con antecedentes musulmanes, judíos, caribeños, holandeses y de África occidental. Ella es la mujer adecuada para defender la salud física y financiera de todos durante la corona, incluso en la parte Caribeña de nuestro Reino.

En el momento álgido de la pandemia de COVID-19, el diputado al Parlamento Europeo Rafaela se comprometió en el Parlamento Europeo con la parte caribeña de nuestro Reino y los vulnerables de nuestra sociedad. Anteriormente fue nombrada Mujer de la Semana en Abril de 2020 por su compromiso con las islas del Caribe durante la crisis de la corona. En palabras de Samira, dijo: “Debemos hacer todo lo posible para mantenernos saludables y salvaguardar nuestra economía, incluida la de las islas”.

El papel especial y el liderazgo de la eurodiputada ahora la ha llevado al nominación de Mujer del año 2020.

El público puede votar por el premio público a través de este enlace: https://actie.harpersbazaar.nl/woty-2020

La ceremonia de premiación tendrá lugar en Ámsterdam el 19 de noviembre de 2020.

PAP/ PARLAMENTARIO OROPEO SAMIRA RAFAELA TA RISIBI NOMINASHON PA HARPER’S BAZAAR WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2020

BRUSSELS, BELGIË – Konseho di Mesa di 12 a nominá e promé Parlamentario Oropeo ku rais Hulandes Karibense, Samira Rafaela (D66) pa Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2020.

Nan a kompilá un lista kòrtiku di 16 dama, ku hasi prestashonnan notabel rònt mundu den e último aña aki. Nos Samira Rafaela ta ser deskribí komo un miembro di Parlamento Oropeo feminista, progresivo i masha versátil ku antesedente mòslem, hudiu, karibense, hulandes i afrikano oksidental. Nan ta mira den dje e dama ku por sali na vanguardia pa defendé e salú físiko i finansiero di tur hende durante Corona, inkluso nos islanan Karibense di Reino Hulandes.

Den e momentu di mas difísil di e pandemia COVID-19, e europarlamentario Rafaela a komprometé Parlamentu Oropeo kompletu ku nos islanan Karibense den Reino i tur esnan mas afektá i vulnerabel den komunidat.

Anteriormente den Aprel 2020 nan a nombra Samira komo e Dama di Siman (Women of the Week) pa motibu di su kompromiso na e islanan den Karibe durante e krísis di Corona. Den Samira su propio palabranan e la bisa: “Nos mester hasi tur ku ta posibel pa mantené nos mes saludabel i salbaguardiá nos ekonomia i sigur esnan di nos islanan den Karibe.”

E rol spesial i liderato ku e europarlamentario a bini ta hiba te ainda, a trese su nominashon komo Dama di Aña 2020 (Women of the Year 2020).

Tur hende por vota pa e premio públiko via e link: https://actie.harpersbazaar.nl/woty-2020

E seremonia di premiashon lo tuma lugá na Amsterdam, dia 19 di Novèmber 2020.

