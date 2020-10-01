NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Sint Maarten Suspect arrested for involvement in Middle Region Shooting. 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

Philipsburg,  October 1st  2020

Suspect arrested for involvement in Middle Region Shooting. 

On Wednesday, September 30th,2020 the Detectives arrested a suspect with the initials C.B. in connection with an ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place on the Middle Region Road on Monday, September 28th,2020. 

During this incident that took place, approximately 11.10 am, in the 

morning, the victim with the initials O.R.M., 32 years of age, was shot after having an altercation with the suspect on the Middle Region road.

The arrest was carried out in the area of Cole Bay without incident by the police arrest team. The suspect is being held at the police station pending further investigation. 

