Cijfers Covid-19

Er zijn 2 nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19.

Op 7 oktober 2020 zijn er 69 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 58 personen zijn hersteld en 2 personen zijn opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. De positief geteste mensen zijn geïnformeerd en in isolatie.

Publieke Gezondheid merkt dat het aantal mensen dat zich laat testen momenteel afneemt. Het blijft belangrijk dat iedereen zich bij klachten laat testen. Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Tin 2 kaso di Covid-19 a bini aserka.

Riba 7 di òktober tin 69 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. 58 persona a rekuperá i 2 persona ta interná den hòspital. E personanan ta informá i ta den isolashon.

E departamentu di Salubridat Públiko a tuma nota ku e kantidat di persona ku ta laga tèst nan mes, aktualmente a bira ménos. Ta keda importante pa tur hende laga tèst su mes ora e ta sinti keho. Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru



There are 2 additional positive cases of covid.

On October 7th there are 69 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 58 persons have recovered and 2 persons have been admitted to hospital. The people who tested positive are informed and in isolation.

Public Health noticed that the number of people having themselves tested is currently decreasing. It remains important that everyone gets tested in case they have complaints. Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

