Spich di dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier riba 6 di òktober

Kralendijk – Bon tardi tur hende,

Boneiru a drenta un par di siman kaba den un fase nobo di desaroyo rònt e vírùs di corona. Durante e rueda di prensa di siman pasá mi a splika boso kon e vírùs a plama na Boneiru den e periodo di diesun te ku bintishete di sèptèmber. Naturalmente departamento di Salubridat Públiko tabata okupá siman pasá tambe pa investigá i monitoriá situashon na nos isla. Awe mi ke duna boso un splikashon kòrtiku di e desaroyonan di siman pasá.

Un di e kosnan ku ta resaltá ta ku ta parse ku tin diariamente ménos kaso di hende ku a pega ku e vírùs ku den e simannan promé. Esei ta bon notisia, pero nos mester tene kuenta ku esaki no ke men nesesariamente ku awor nos ta yegando na fin. Resultado di e tèstnan di ayera ta prueba esei. Bo por wak ku awe nos a haña sinku resultado so i kuater di nan ta positivo. Esaki ta pasobra djadumingu nos no tabatin drive thru pa test, pero laboratorio tabatin un par di resultado di e dianan anterior. Ta mas importante pa nos fiha nos bista riba kon e desaroyo ta bai na lugá di wak e kantidat espesífiko di kaso pa dia. Nos ta ripará sí ku e promedio di kaso positivo pa dia a baha ku un promedio di dos pa dia. Nos ta spera ku esaki ta sigui asina. Pero di otro un banda ta asina ku nos ta tèst konsiderablemente ménos. Den e siguiente grafik por mira kuantu resultado di tèst tabatin entre diesnuebe di sèptèmber i seis di òktober diariamente.

Nos por mira klaramente ku siman pasá tabatin pa dia konsiderablemente ménos hende ku a laga tèst nan mes pa dia ku den e periodo anterior. Dos siman pasá un promedio di mas o ménos ochenta hende a laga tèst nan mes pa dia. Awor tin pa dia trinta pa kuarenta hende ta mèldu pa laga tèst nan mes, i e último diananmas o ménos bienti pa dia.

Naturalmente por tin diferente motibu pa esaki. Por ta asina ku ménos hende tin keho ku tin di aber ku COVID-19. Den e kaso ei esei ta positivo, esei lo por nifiká ku en bèrdat nos tin ménos kaso di hende ku a pega ku e vírùs na Boneiru. Pero por ta tambe, ku tin ménos hende ku ke pa nan tèst nan, pa ki motibu ku ta. Si esei ta e kaso, esei ke men ku nos no tin un bon bista di tur kaso di hende ku a pega ku e vírùs. Ta p’esei mi ke enkurashá bo un biaha mas : Bo tin keho? Laga nan tèst bo por fabor.

Kisas bo ta pensa, ai, ta djis un fèrkout mi tin, ta un dia so mi tin ku doló di garganta. Laga nan tèst bo tòg, pa nos por ta sigur ku bo no tin COVID-19. Òf kisas bo ta haña ku tèstmentu ta algu eksitante Pa e hendenan akí gustosamente lo mi ke splika maneho di tèst kòrtiku. .

Bo ta yama 0800 – 0800 i ta bisa ta ki keho bo tin. E ora ei nan ta hasi bo par di pregunta na telefòn. Moda ku departamento di Salubridat Públiko por monitoriá situashon na nos isla bon. E ora ei na telefòn bo ta traha un sita pa tèst, mayoria biaha e sita ta pa e siguiente dia mainta. Dia di e sita bo ta bai ku outo na e e lugá di tèst riba tereno di Salubridat Públiko, banda di stadion di Playa. Bisti un tapaboka ora di bai tèst i bai ku lensu di papel. Na e lugá di tèst nan ta splika bo kon ta hasi e tèst. Esaki ta dura par di minüt.

Despues di e tèst bo ta bai stret bo kas. Bo no ta pasa na supermerkado, pero bo ta bai un pasá kas. Despues bo ta keda kas te ora ku nan yama bo na kas ku e resultado. Esaki ta dura por lo general tres dia, tin biaha ménos. Si resultado di bo tèst ta negativo, bo tin mag di subi kaya atrobe i hasi loke normalmente bo sa hasi. Pero paga tinu: Si bo ta den karentena, e ora ei bo mester warda te fin di karentena. Mi ta duna mas detaye di esaki aweró. Si resultado di bo tèst ta positivo, un kolaboradó di Salubridat Públiko ta duna bo mas instrukshon na telefòn. E ora ei nos ta wak huntu ku ken bo tabatin kontakto i kuantu tempu bo mester keda kas.

Mi ke splika bo tambe tokante kon kos ta bai ora di karentena. Parse ku no tur hende sa kon esei ta bai. Karentena ta un periodo ku un hende ku ta salú ta isolá su mes despues ku e tabatin kontakto intensivo ku un hende ku a pega ku e vírùs. Ke men si un hende tabata na un distansia di ménos ku un meter i mei di un persona ku a pega ku e vírùs di corona, e persona ei mester keda kas. Mayoria biaha ta trata hende ku ta biba den mesun kas ku e persona ku a pega ku e vírùs, ke men hende grandi i mucha. Pa evitá ku e persona ei ta pega otro hende ku COVID-19 sin ku e sa ku e tin e malesa, e persona akí mester keda kas te ora ku durante dieskuater dia e no tabatin kontakto mas ku un hende ku tabatin COVID-19.

Ora nos yama un hende pa bisa ku e mester bai den karentena, nos ta wak kon largu e mester keda den karentena. Tin biaha esei ta pa par di dia, komo ku ta trata un kontakto di kasi dieskuater dia pasá. Den algun kaso mester keda mas ku dieskuater dia den karentena. Esei por ta por ehèmpel si e hende ainda tin kontakto ku un persona ku tin COVID-19, komo ku nan ta biba den mesun kas. Nos ta purba evitá esaki, pero esei no ta logra tur ora. Ke men en prinsipio karentena ta dura pues dieskuater dia, pero tin biaha e por ta mas òf ménos dia. Nos ta wak esei masha presis serka tur hende, pa nos tur por keda seif, i pa nos no tin nodi di laga hende keda kas sin ku ta na nodi.

Si durante karentena tin keho ku ta surgi, e persona por laga nan tèst e meskos ku tur hende. Ke men ku tèstmentu ta algu ku ta para lòs di karentena, pero por tèst un hende tambe siendo ku e ta den karentena. Si bo ta den karentena i bo ta laga nan tèst bo, i e resultado ta negativo, bo mester keda kas tambe sobrá di e tempu di karentena. Resumiendo por nota ku e kantidat resultado di tèst positivo a baha siman pasá, esaki no opstante ku ayera tabatin hopi kaso nobo di hende ku a pega ku e vírùs. Esaki ta un señal positivo, pero nos no a yega ainda. Manera kos ta pinta nos ta kere ku e vírùs di corona ta keda un tempu mas serka serka nos. Ta solamente si tur hende ku tin keho laga tèst nan mes, nos por haña un bista kla di e forma ku brote di e vírùs ta desaroyá na Boneiru. Sigui tene bo mes na reglanan di higiena i regla kon bo mester komportá bo mes. I si bo mester bai den karentena, tene bo mes na e reglanan di esei pa protehé bo mes i otro hende. Ta solamente huntu nos ta logra kombatí corona.

Toespraak van dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier op 6 oktober

Kralendijk – Bon tardi tur hende,

Sinds enkele weken bevindt Bonaire zich in een nieuwe fase als het gaat om de ontwikkelingen rondom het Coronavirus. In de persconferentie van vorige week heb ik u een toelichting gegeven op hoe het virus zich op Bonaire in de periode van 11 tot en met 27 september heeft verspreid. Uiteraard zijn wij bij Publieke Gezondheid ook de afgelopen week druk bezig geweest met het onderzoeken en monitoren van de situatie op ons eiland. Graag geef ik u vandaag een korte update over de ontwikkelingen van afgelopen week.

Een van de meest opvallende punten is dat er dagelijks minder actieve besmettingen lijken te zijn dan in de weken daarvoor. Dat is goed nieuws, maar we moeten er rekening mee houden dat dit niet per definitie betekent dat het nu een aflopende zaak is. Dat bewijzen de uitslagen van gisteren wel. U ziet dat we vandaag maar 5 uitslagen binnen hebben gekregen waarvan 4 positief. Dat komt omdat er zondag geen teststraat was, maar het lab nog een paar uitslagen had van de dagen hiervoor. Het is belangrijker te kijken naar de trend dan naar het specifieke aantal per dag. We zien wel dat het gemiddeld aantal positieve uitslagen per dag met 2 is gedaald. We hopen dat dit doorzet. Maar aan de andere kant wordt er beduidend minder getest. De volgende grafiek geeft weer hoeveel testuitslagen er tussen 19 september en 6 oktober dagelijks binnen zijn gekomen. We zien hier duidelijk dat de afgelopen week, per dag aanzienlijk minder mensen zich hebben laten testen dan in de periode daarvoor. Twee weken geleden lieten gemiddeld zo’n 80 mensen per dag zich testen en de laatste dagen zo’n 20 per dag.

Dit kan natuurlijk meerdere oorzaken hebben. Zo kan het zijn dat minder mensen klachten hebben die gerelateerd zijn aan COVID-19. In dat geval is het gunstig, dat zou betekenen dat we inderdaad minder actieve besmettingen hebben op Bonaire. Maar het kan ook zo zijn, dat minder mensen zich willen laten testen, om wat voor reden dan ook. Als dat de reden is, hebben we dus niet alle besmettingen in beeld. Daarom wil ik u nogmaals aansporen: heeft u klachten? Laat u alstublieft testen.

Mogelijk denkt u: ach, ik heb een verkoudheidje, of een dagje keelpijn. Laat u dan toch testen, zodat we zeker weten dat het geen COVID is. Of misschien vindt u het toch spannend, zo’n test. Voor deze mensen zou ik graag het testbeleid even kort toelichten.

U belt naar 0800 0800 en geeft aan wat uw klachten zijn. Er worden u dan telefonisch een aantal vragen gesteld, zodat Publieke Gezondheid de situatie op ons eiland goed kan monitoren. Telefonisch maakt u een afspraak voor de test, meestal is dat een tijdstip de volgende ochtend. Op de dag van de afspraak gaat u met de auto naar de testlocatie op het terrein van Publieke gezondheid, tegenover het station. Zet hiervoor een mondkapje op en neem tissues mee. Op de testlocatie krijgt u uitleg over de test en wordt deze afgenomen. Dit duurt een paar minuten.

Na de test rijdt u direct naar huis. Niet meer langs de supermarkt rijden, maar direct naar huis.

Daarna blijft u thuis tot u gebeld bent over de uitslag. Dat alles duurt meestal drie dagen, soms korter. Bij een negatieve uitslag mag u weer naar buiten en doen wat u normaal ook zou doen.

Belangrijk is wel: Mocht u in quarantaine zitten, dan moet u toch wachten tot het einde van de quarantaine. Hierover geef ik u straks een verdere toelichting. Als uw uitslag positief is krijgt u nadere telefonische instructies van de PG medewerker. We kijken dan samen al uw contacten na en leggen uit hoe lang u thuis dient te blijven.

Ook wil ik u meenemen in het proces rond quarantaine. Dit blijkt niet bij iedereen duidelijk te zijn.

Quarantaine is een periode waarin een gezond persoon zichzelf afzondert, na nauw contact te hebben gehad met een besmette persoon. Dus als iemand binnen anderhalve meter is geweest van een persoon besmet met COVID, moet deze persoon thuis blijven. Meestal gaat het dan om bijvoorbeeld huisgenoten, inclusief kinderen. Om te voorkomen dat die persoon andere mensen besmet zonder te weten dat hij of zij ook COVID heeft, blijft deze persoon thuis totdat hij of zij 14 dagen geen contact meer heeft gehad met iemand die COVID heeft.

Op het moment dat wij iemand opbellen dat quarantaine nodig is, bekijken wij hoe lang de quarantaine moet zijn. Soms is dat maar een paar dagen, omdat het contact al bijna 14 dagen geleden is. In sommige gevallen is quarantaine langer dan 14 dagen. Dat kan bijvoorbeeld als de persoon nog steeds contact heeft met diegene met COVID, omdat ze in hetzelfde huis wonen. Dit proberen we te voorkomen, maar dat lukt niet altijd. Quarantaine duurt dus in principe 14 dagen, maar kan soms langer of korter zijn. Wij bekijken dat nauwkeurig bij iedereen, zodat het veilig blijft voor ons allen, maar we mensen ook niet onnodig thuis laten blijven.

Mochten er klachten ontstaan tijdens de quarantaine dan kan hij of zij zich laten testen, net als iedereen. Het testen staat dus los van quarantaine, maar kan ook beiden. Als je in quarantaine zit en je laat je testen, blijf je ook bij een negatieve uitslag de rest van de quarantaine periode thuis.

Samenvattend, heeft u gezien dat het aantal positieve testen de laatste week is verminderd, ondanks dat er gisteren veel nieuwe besmettingen waren. Dat is een positief signaal, maar we zijn er nog niet. We verwachten dat het Coronavirus nog een tijd onder ons zal blijven. Alleen als iedereen met klachten zich laat testen krijgen we een duidelijk beeld van hoe de uitbraak zich op Bonaire ontwikkelt. Houd je verder aan de hygiëne en gedragsmaatregelen en houd u aan de quarantainemaatregel als deze wordt opgelegd, om jezelf en anderen te beschermen. Alleen samen krijgen we corona onder controle.

Speech dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier Oktober 6th

Kralendijk – Bon tardi tur hende,

Several weeks ago Bonaire entered a new phase as far as coronavirus developments are concerned. At last week’s press conference I explained to you how the virus spread on Bonaire during the period from September 11- 27. It goes without saying that last week the Public Health Department was also very busy investigating and monitoring the situation on our island. Today I would like to give you a short update about how the situation has developed over the last week.

One of the most striking observations is that there seem to be fewer active infections each day than there were in the weeks before. This is good news, but we have to keep in mind that this does not necessarily mean we are nearing the end. Yesterday’s test results are proof of that. You can see that today we only received five results of which four were positive. This is due to the fact that there was no drive through at the test site on Sunday, but the lab still was processing a few results from the days before. It is more important to look at the trend than the specific number each day. We do see that the average number of positive results per day has decreased by two. We hope that this trend will continue. On the other hand, however, we are performing significantly less tests. The following graph shows how many test results came in each day between September 19 and October 6. It shows very clearly that significantly less people have had themselves tested in the last week than in the previous period. Two weeks ago an average of about 80 people had themselves tested per day. Now, on average only 30 to 40 people report for testing each day.

Of course this may have several causes. It could be due to the fact that fewer people have symptoms related to COVID-19. That would be favorable; it would mean that we do indeed have less active infections on Bonaire. But it may also signify that fewer people want to be tested for whatever reason. If this is the case, then we do not have an accurate picture of all cases of infection. That is why I would like to appeal to you again: if you have any symptoms, please get tested!

You may think: well, I only have a minor cold or a bit of a sore throat for a day. Have yourself tested anyway, so that we can make sure that it is not COVID. Maybe some of you are a bit anxious about such a test. For these people I would like to briefly explain our testing procedure.

You phone 0800 0800 and you state your symptoms. During this telephone call you will be asked a number of questions, which will enable the Public Health Department to properly keep monitoring the situation on our island. On the phone you will also make an appointment for a test, which will usually be sometime the next morning. On the day of the appointment you will drive to the test location at the Public Health Department. Please wear a face mask and bring tissues. When you arrive, the test procedure will be explained to you and the test will be administered. This will take a few minutes.

After the test you should drive straight home. Do not stop at the supermarket but drive straight home.

After that, you must remain at home until you are called with the test result. This whole process usually takes three days, sometimes not even that. If you have tested negative you may leave your house again and continue your normal activities.

But be aware: Should you be in quarantine, then you will still have to wait until that quarantine has come to an end. I will provide further information about this in a moment. If your test result is positive a Public Health employee will give you further instructions over the phone. Together we will then review all your contacts and explain how long you have to remain at home.

I would also like to run through the quarantine process with you, since it does not appear to be clear to everyone. Quarantine is a period of time in which a healthy person isolates themselves after having had close contact with an infected person. So, if someone has been within one and a half meters of a person with COVID, they have to stay at home. Typically, this means that they have been in contact with members of the same household, including children. To prevent such persons from infecting other people without knowing that they have COVID, these people have to stay at home until they have not had any contact with someone who has COVID for 14 days.

When we phone someone to tell them that they need to go into quarantine we will also establish how long this quarantine should last. Sometimes it is only a few days because the exposure has almost been 14 days ago. In some cases quarantine will be longer than 14 days. This may happen, for example, if someone is still in contact with the infected person because they live in the same house. We try to prevent this, but it is not always possible. In principle quarantine generally lasts 14 days, but may sometimes be longer or shorter. In each individual case we try to determine this very carefully, so that we all can remain safe while we do not confine people to their homes unnecessarily.

If someone develops symptoms during quarantine they should have themselves tested just like everybody else. Testing, therefore, may be either related or unrelated to quarantine. If you get tested while you are in quarantine and you are negative, you still need to remain at home for the duration of your designated quarantine period.

In summary, you have seen that the number of positive tests has decreased in the last week, even though there were many new infections yesterday. This is a positive sign, but we are not there yet. The virus is expected to stay among us for a long time. It is only if everyone who has symptoms gets tested, that we will get a clear picture of how the outbreak is developing on Bonaire. Continue to adhere to the measures concerning hygiene and conduct and adhere to the rules and restrictions of your quarantine to protect yourself and others. It is only with joint effort that we will be able to get a handle on corona.