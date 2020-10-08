Spich di gezaghebber Edison Rijna riba 6 di òktober

Kralendijk – Apresiabel kosuidadano,

Siman pasa mi a informá boso tokante e medidanan nobo ku a drenta na vigor 30 di sèptèmber despues di un analisis ekstensivo. E tabata trata di medidanan spesífiko pa entre otro hóreka, pakus, empresa i profeshonnan di kontakto. Tambe mi a hasi un yamada pa obligatoriamente traha na kas, si esaki ta posibel. Mi sa ku no ta fasil pa biba ku e reglanan aki, pero solamente huntu nos por kontrola e vírùs na Boneiru. Pues, mi ta sigui pidi boso pa mantene na e medidanan.

Awor nos ta un siman despues i si nos wak e sifranan di kontagio, esaki ta parse miho na Boneiru. Mi ta bisa deliberadamente ‘parse’, paso nos tin ménos kontagio, pero e sifranan tambe ta mustra ku ménos persona a hasi un tèst. Den e último siman, 235 persona a hasi un tèst. E siman prome esaki tabata 451. Dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier lo splika mas un djis. Mi kier a enfatisá di nobo ku ta importante pa bo hasi un tèst si bo tin keho manera tosamentu, korementu di nanishi, keintura i si bo a pèrdè sentido di smak i/òf sentido di hole. Asta si bo kehonan ta leve, no duda, keda kas i yama 0800-0800 pa traha un sita pa bo hasi un tèst. E departamentu di Salubridat Públiko ta na bo servisio tur dia.

Boneiru ahinda tin kodigo oraño pa pasaheronan for di Hulanda Oropeo. Anteriormente mi a indiká ku semanalmente nos lo monitoria si nos por manda un petishon pa bolbe bèk na kodigo hel. E desaroyonan i sifranan aktual no ta duna motibu pa nos manda e petishon aki. Mi ta realisá ku turismo ta importante pa nos isla i nos empresarionan. P’esei mi ta konsultá diariamente ku representantenan di e sektor. Nos ta sigui e desaroyonan di aserka i lo manda un petishon pa bai bèk kodigo hel asina ku por hustifiká esaki.

Otro wikènt fakansi di Regatta ta nos dilanti. Ounke no tin aktividat di Regatta, e ta fakansi pa studiantenan, dosentenan i hopi otro residente. Nòrmalmente nos ta sali huntu durante fakansi di Regatta, nos tin kontakto sosial i nos ta hasi aktividatnan. Mi no ta bisa ku no por aworaki, pero ta importante pa nos sigui kumpli ku e reglanan basiko. Pensa riba distansia di un meter i mei i bon higiena. Paso, maske kon bon bo konose un persona, nunka bo no sa sigur si e ta kontagiá ku Covid-19. Pues, laga nos ta ‘corona smart’, asta durante di Regatta.

Toespraak van Gezaghebber Edison Rijna op 6 oktober

Kralendijk – Beste burgers van Bonaire,

Vorige week heb ik u geïnformeerd over de nieuwe maatregelen die op basis van grondige analyses per 30 september zijn ingegaan. Het ging hier om gerichte maatregelen, onder meer voor horeca, winkels, bedrijven en contactberoepen. Ook heb ik toen opgeroepen om verplicht thuis te werken, indien mogelijk. Ik weet dat het niet altijd makkelijk is om te leven met deze regels, maar alleen samen krijgen wij het virus op Bonaire onder controle. Ik blijf u dan ook oproepen zich te houden aan de maatregelen.

We zijn nu een week verder en als we naar de cijfers van het aantal besmettingen kijken, dan lijkt het op Bonaire beter te gaan. Ik zeg expres “lijkt”, want we hebben wel minder besmettingen, maar uit de cijfers blijkt ook dat minder mensen zich laten testen. De afgelopen week hebben 235 mensen zich laten testen. De week daarvoor waren dat er 451. Dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier gaat hier straks verder op in. Ik wil nogmaals benadrukken dat het belangrijk is om u te laten testen als u klachten heeft, zoals hoesten, neusverkoudheid, koorts of verlies van reuk of smaak. Ook al zijn het milde klachten, twijfel niet, blijf thuis en bel 0800 0800 om een afspraak te maken om u te laten testen. De afdeling Publieke Gezondheid staat iedere dag voor u klaar.

Bonaire heeft voor reizigers vanuit Europees Nederland nog steeds code oranje. Ik heb eerder aangegeven dat wij wekelijks monitoren of we een aanvraag kunnen doen om terug te gaan naar code geel. De huidige ontwikkelingen en cijfers zijn voor ons nog geen aanleiding om deze aanvraag in te dienen. Ik realiseer mij dat toerisme belangrijk is voor ons eiland en onze ondernemers. Daarom pleeg ik regelmatig overleg met vertegenwoordigers uit de sector. Wij houden de ontwikkelingen nauwlettend in de gaten en doen de aanvraag voor terugkeer naar code geel zodra dit verantwoord is.

Volgend weekend staat de Regatta vakantie voor de deur. Ook al zijn er geen Regatta-activiteiten, het is toch vakantie voor scholieren, docenten en veel andere inwoners. Normaal gesproken gaan we er in de Regatta vakantie met elkaar op uit, hebben we meer sociale contacten en doen we leuke dingen. Ik wil niet zeggen dat dat nu niet kan, maar het is belangrijk dat we ons nog steeds allemaal aan de basis regels houden. Denk aan de anderhalve meter afstand en goede hygiëne. Want, hoe goed je mensen ook kent, je weet nooit zeker of ze besmet zijn met Covid 19. Blijf daarom allen corona smart, ook tijdens de Regatta.

Speech Island Governor Rijna Oktober 6th

Kralendijk – Dear citizens of Bonaire,

Last week I informed you about the new measures that went into effect per 30th of September based on a thorough analyzes. This concerned targeted measures, including those for the hospitality industry, shops, businesses and contact professions. I also called for mandatory work from home, if possible. I know that it is not always easy to live with these rules, but only together we can get the virus under control on Bonaire. I therefore continue to call on you to comply with the measures.

We are now a week on and if we look at the numbers of the amount of infections, it seems to be going better on Bonaire. I deliberately say “seems”, because we do have fewer infections, but the figures also show that fewer people are getting tested. In the past week, 235 people have had themselves tested. The week before it was 451. Dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier will elaborate on this later. I would like to emphasize again that it is important to get yourself tested if you have complaints, such as cough, cold, fever or loss of smell and/or taste. Even if the complaints are mild, do not hesitate, stay at home and call 0800 0800 to make an appointment to have yourself tested. The Public Health Department is at your service every day.

Bonaire still has code orange for travelers from the European Netherlands. I have previously indicated that we will monitor weekly whether we can submit a request to revert to code yellow. Current developments and figures are no reason for us to submit this application. I realize that tourism is important to our island and our entrepreneurs. That is why I regularly consult with representatives from the sector. We keep a close eye on developments and will submit the request for a return to code yellow as soon as this is justified.

Next weekend is the Regatta holiday. Even though there are no Regatta related activities, it is a holiday for students, teachers and many other residents. Normally we go out on holiday together during the Regatta, we have more social contacts and we do fun activities. I am not saying that we cannot do so now, but it is important that we all still adhere to the basic rules. Think of the one and a half meter distance and good hygiene. Because, no matter how well you know people, you never know for sure whether they are infected with Covid 19. Therefore, let’s all stay corona smart, also during Regatta.