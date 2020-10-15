Cijfers Covid-19

Entidat Públiko Boneiru (EPB) ta anunsiá ku riba 14 di òktober 2020 un di tres pashènt a fayesé pa motibu di Covid-19. E pashènt tabata interná na Curaçao Medical Center.

Forsa ta bai na famia di e defuntu. Laga nos duna nan espasio den nan momento di luto.

Niun kaso di Covid-19 a bini aserka. Riba 14 di òktober tin 28 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. 100 persona a rekuperá i 2 persona ta interná den hòspital.

Ta keda importante pa tur hende laga tèst su mes ora e ta sinti keho. Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

Het openbaar lichaam Bonaire (OLB) maakt bekend dat een derde patiënt op 14 oktober aan de gevolgen van Covid-19 is overleden. De patiënt was opgenomen in het Curaçao Medical Center.

Het OLB wenst de familie van de overledene veel sterkte. Laten we hen ruimte geven om het verlies van hun dierbare te verwerken.

Er zijn geen nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19 bijgekomen. Op 14 oktober 2020 zijn er 28 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 100 personen zijn hersteld en 2 personen zijn opgenomen in het ziekenhuis.

Het blijft belangrijk dat iedereen zich bij klachten laat testen. Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) announces that a third patient passed away from the consequences of Covid-19 on the 14th of October. The patient was admitted to the Curaçao Medical Center. OLB wishes the family a lot of strength. Let us all give the relatives the space to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

On October 14th there are 28 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 100 persons have recovered and 2 persons have been admitted to hospital.

Public Health noticed that the number of people having themselves tested is currently decreasing. It remains important that everyone gets tested in case they have complaints. Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the people around you.

