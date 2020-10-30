Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: En conexion cu e di 28 edicion di e Kinderboek festival 2020: ILUSTRADO DI BUKI ‘ORA UBAO / SCHELPENEILAND’ TA REGALA UN COPIA DI E BUKI NA PROME MINISTER
Diahuebs mainta Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes a haya bishita di Sra Astrid Britten, directora di Bibliotheek y sr. Elvis Tromp cu ta pintor y diseño grafico conoci na Aruba.
Sr. Elvis ta e ilustrado di e buki cu ta participa den e Kinderboek Festival 2020 pa cua motibo el a bishita Prome Minister pa regal’e e buki. E buki ta hiba como titulo ‘Ora Ubao, Schelpeneiland. Autornan di e buki ta e Arubiandonan Liliana Erasmus y Robert Reeberg, y dos Hulandes Lizzy van Pelt y Jeroen Hoogerwerf.
E di 28 edicion di e Kinderboek festival 2020, cu ta hiba e tema, Tempo di mi tempo, ta tuma luga e aña aki na un manera virtual diabierna 30 di October atardi y por wak esaki na e canal di television 49.
Prome Minister a keda hopi impresiona cu e buki y e ilustracionnan colorido y bunita di e pintor Elvis Tromp y ta recomenda e buki na tur mayor. Lesamento di buki ta hopi importante pa desaroyo di nos muchanan.
“Mi ta encurasha tur mayor y cuidado di nos muchanan, pa cuminsa lesa cu nan di trempan y conta nan storia. Esaki ta e miho regalo cu nos por duna nos muchanan. Lesamento ta habri un mundo grandi pa nan y por ta un fuente di inspiracion y aventura pa nan”, Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes a expresa.
