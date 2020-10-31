Entrega sertifikado Tourist Massage Course 19 kliente di SOAW a terminá e kurso ku éksito / Certificate Handover Ceremony for Tourist Massage Course successfully completed by 19 SOAW clients 

Entrega sertifikado Tourist Massage Course 19 kliente di SOAW a terminá e kurso ku éksito

WILLEMSTAD – 30 di òktober 2020 – Resientemente un grupo di 19 kliente di Ministerio di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW) a konkluí un kurso pa duna masashi na turista. E kurso a keda ofresé pa Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) den estrecho koperashon ku SOAW, Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) i Curaçao Tropical Spa. Entrega di sertifikado na e partisipantenan a tuma lugá na Academy Hotel Curaçao den presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko Dr. Steven Martina i Minister di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar, sr. Hensley Koeiman.

Banda di e parti teorétiko e kursistanan a siña téknikanan di duna masashi ku produktonan natural manera entre otro kalbas. Tambe e kurso a inkluí e modulo di servisio na kliente, maneho di finansa, merkadeo i entrepreneurship. E seshon di entrepreneurship a proveé e kursistanan e hèrmèntnan nesesario pa por lanta nan propio negoshi den futuro. E kurso a inisiá na komienso di e aña aki i e parti final a keda konkluí di forma virtual na luna di sèptèmber último. Ademas di e sertifikado di Curaçao Tropical Spa e kursistanan a risibí tambe un sertifikado di e instituto Carmen Llanos-Ali Tajan, un instituto di training na Colombia kual a traha huntu ku Curaçao Tropical Spa na e parti di sertifikashon di e kurso di masashi.

CTB, SOAW i MEO ta deseá e kursistanan tur klase di éksito pa futuro.

Certificate Handover Ceremony for Tourist Massage Course successfully completed by 19 SOAW clients

WILLEMSTAD – October 30, 2020 – Recently, a group of 19 clients of the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Welfare (SOAW) successfully completed a tourist massage course. The course was offered by the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) in close collaboration with SOAW, the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) and Curaçao Tropical Spa. The certificate handout ceremony was held at the Academy Hotel Curaçao in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Steven Martina, and the Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare, Mr. Hensley Koeiman.

In addition to the theoretical aspects, the participants learned to apply massaging techniques using natural products such as calabash. The course also included modules on customer service, finances, marketing and entrepreneurship. The entrepreneurship session provided the participants with the tools they will need in order to set up their own business in the future. The course started in the beginning of this year and was concluded through virtual sessions in September. In addition to a certificate from Curaçao Tropical Spa, the participants also received one from the Carmen Llanos-Ali Tajan training institute, a Colombian institute that worked with Curaçao Tropical Spa for the certification of the massage course.

The CTB, SOAW and MEO wish these participants all the best in their future endeavors.