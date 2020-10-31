Spich di gezaghebber Edison Rijna riba 30 di òktober

Kralendijk – Konta tur hende,

Awe lo mi papia di petishon pa bai bèk na kódigo hel, e ordenansa di emergensia nobo ku a drenta na vigor 28 di òktober i e eksigensianan pa bini Boneiru. Lo mi kuminsá ku e situashon tokante kasonan di Covid-19.

Despues ku a pasa algun dia ku no a registrá niun kaso positivo, a bini tres kaso nobo aserka e siman aki. Awe por anunsiá ku kuater persona a rekuperá. Nos tin ku keda bei pa evitá ku e vírùs ta bolbe plama na Boneiru. Aweró dòkter Marian Luinstra lo duna mas informashon.

Ta bai bini mas pasahero for di Kòrsou i Hulanda. Dor di esaki e chèns pa kontaminashon for di afó ta krese. Pa esei tin ku mantené sierto medidanan. Pa e chèns pa hende lokal pega keda chikitu. Esaki por solamente si nos limitá nos kontaktonan ku otro. P’esei ta mihó i ta rekomendá, pa traha for di kas. Eventonan grandi pa públiko, na unda hende por pega otro, ainda no ta permití. Enkuentronan privá ku un máksimo di 10 persona presente ta permití.

Di otro banda entre otro gymnan a habri atrobe. Nan tin ku tene nan mes na e reglanan ku a pone pa nan. Mi ta hasi un yamada na espesialmente e komersiantenan ku si por habri, pa nan keda tene nan mes na e reglanan manera a indiká den e ordenansa. Tene kuenta ku e kantidat di kliente den e negoshi i no desviá for di e ora ku tin ku sera. Aworaki tur horeka, entre otro restorant i kasino, tin ku sera 10’or di anochi. Kaminda no por mantené 1.5 meter distansia ta konsehá pa bisti un tapa boka. Si e sifra di persona infektá keda abou nos por bai aki dos siman bèk na orarionan mas amplio pa ta habrí.

Mi kier bini bèk riba kondishonnan pa bini Boneiru. Awor a bira mas fásil pa bini Boneiru. Pasaheronan for di Kòrsou, Canada i Hulanda ( es desir Europa) ta bon biní. Tur hende ku kier bini Boneiru por yega for di un di e tres paisnan aki. Ku ta for di e tres paisnan aki so por bini Boneiru ta pa regulá e kantidat di pasaheronan ku ta drenta. A traha afsprak ku e kompanianan di aviashon tokante esaki. Pasaheronan tin ku mustra ku nan a hasi e PCR tèst na un di e tres paisnan di origen i ku esaki su resultado tabata negativo. E pasaheronan mester a hasi e tèst mas tardá 72 ora promé nan subi avion ku ta hiba nan Boneiru. Sino e pasahero tin ku bai den karentena obligatorio pa 14 dia. Ta hasi un eksepshon solamente pa esnan di Boneiru ku tin ku bula bai Kòrsou i bini bèk riba mesun dia pa motibu di por ehèmpel negoshi, entiero òf kasamentu. Sí, nan tin ku pidi eksonerashon na repat@bonairegov.com. Bishitantenan for di Kòrsou ku ta bini Boneiru mester presentá un resultado negativo di un PCR tèst. Paga tinu: biahamentu tin su riesgo kuné. Ta abo ta karga e riesgo finansiero si bo keda kontagiá den eksterior i tèst positivo.

Al final lo mi kier menshoná e petishon pa bai kódigo hel bèk. Algun siman pasa a pidi Hulanda pa bai kódigo oraño pa protehá salubridat públiko di Boneiru. E kódigo oraño aki kier men ku ta deskonsehá pa bini Boneiru.. Awor ku e kantidat di kasonan di Covid-19 a baha drástiko a pidi Hulanda siman pasa djamars pa bai bèk kódigo hel. Te ku aworaki nos no a haña kontesta for di Den Haag. E motibu ku e kontesta riba nos petishon ta dura asina largu, ta paso Hulanda kier bini ku un konseho pa hinter Reino. Pa haña tur hende riba mesun liña ta tuma mas tempu ku a sperá. Ta papia tur dia ku Den Haag paso nos kier un kontesta i aklarashon mas lihé ku ta posibel. Turismo kon ku bai bini ta e pilar mas importante di nos ekonomia. Ta dura mas tantu ku nos a kere p’esei ta papiando ku e sektor turístiko. Ta wak posibilidat pa otro pais komo alternativa pa Hulanda i asin‘ei tòg haña turista bini nos isla. Pronto lo mi tin mas informashon tokante esaki.

Por último. Nos a logra di baha e kantidat di persona ku lokal a pega ku e vírùs di corona hopi lihé. P’esei keda hasi manera bo a hasi e último simannan. Mantené bo mes na e reglanan di higiena. Komé kuminda saludabel, drumi sufisiente i keda den moveshon pa asin’ei hisa bo resistensia. Protehá bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

Toespraak van Gezaghebber Edison Rijna op 30 oktober

Kralendijk – Hallo iedereen,

Ik ga het vandaag hebben over de stand van zaken van de aanvraag voor code geel, de nieuwe noodverordening die 28 oktober is ingegaan en de inreis voorwaarden. Maar eerst begin ik met de stand van zaken rondom het aantal gevallen van Covid-19.

Na dagen te hebben gehad dat er geen besmettingen werden geconstateerd kwam er drie gevallen erbij deze week. Vandaag zijn er vier mensen hersteld. We moeten alert blijven om te voorkomen dat er weer een uitbraak komt. Straks zal dokter Marian Luinstra hierop ingaan.

Er komen nu meer reizigers naar ons eiland vanuit Curacao en Nederland. Hierdoor neemt de kans op besmetting van buiten toe. Daarom blijven maatregelen nodig. Zodat de kans op verdere verspreiding klein blijft. Dat kan door zoveel mogelijk contact met anderen te voorkomen. Het is daarom beter om zoveel mogelijk vanuit huis te werken. Grote publieke bijeenkomsten waar mensen elkaar kunnen besmetten zijn voorlopig nog niet toegestaan. Privé samenkomsten mogen vooralsnog tot 10 personen.

Aan de andere kant zijn sportscholen weer open. Er zijn wel strikte regels waar ze aan moeten houden. Ik wil hierbij een beroep doen op ondernemers die wel open mogen om zich strikt aan de regels te houden. Let op uw sluitingstijden en het aantal bezoekers. Het dragen van een mondkapje waar anderhalve meter afstand niet gegarandeerd kan worden wordt dringend aangeraden. Op dit moment geldt een sluitingstijd van 22 uur ’s avonds voor de horeca, waaronder restaurants en casino’s. Als de cijfers laag blijven kunnen we hopelijk over twee weken terug naar de situatie waar ruimere openingstijden gelden.

Om terug te komen op de inreisvoorwaarden. Het is nu makkelijker geworden om naar Bonaire te reizen. Passagiers vanuit Curaçao, Canada en Nederland (dus Europa) zijn welkom. Via deze drie landen kan iedereen vanuit de hele wereld naar Bonaire komen. Dat op dit moment alleen vanuit deze drie landen gevlogen kan worden, is om op die manier het aantal binnenreizende personen te kunnen reguleren. Hiervoor maken we afspraken met de vliegmaatschappijen. Passagiers moeten wel een negatieve PCR test laten zien bij binnenkomst. Die test moet maximaal 72 uur voor vertrek van één van de drie opstapplaatsen zijn afgenomen. Anders moeten deze passagiers 14 dagen in quarantaine. Er wordt alleen een uitzondering gemaakt voor reizigers die vanuit Bonaire voor één dag, zonder overnachting op en neer vliegen naar Curacao voor onder andere zaken, een begrafenis of een bruiloft. Zij moeten hienrvoor wel een ontheffing vragen bij repat@bonairegov.com. Reizigers die vanuit Curacao voor 1 dag naar Bonaire reizen moeten wel een negatieve PCR test laten zien. LET OP: reizen blijft een riskante onderneming. Als je in het buitenland besmet raakt en positief test, zijn de gevolgen daar voor eigen rekening.

Tot slot wil ik het hebben over de Code geel aanvraag. Een aantal weken geleden is Code Oranje aangevraagd om de publieke gezondheid op Bonaire te beschermen. Door de code oranje werden mensen afgeraden om naar Bonaire te komen. Nadat het aantal gevallen van Covid-19 weer drastisch omlaag is gegaan is vorige week dinsdag het verzoek ingediend om terug te gaan naar code geel. Tot nu toe hebben we nog geen antwoord vanuit den Haag. De reden dat dit advies lang op zich laat wachten is dat Nederland hun reisadvies voor het hele koninkrijk in één keer wil uitbrengen, en de afstemming met de landen daarover meer tijd in beslag neemt dan verwacht. We zijn hierover elke dag met Den Haag in gesprek omdat wij zo snel mogelijk antwoord en duidelijkheid willen. Toerisme is immers de belangrijkste motor van onze economie. Omdat het allemaal langer duurt dan we dachten, zijn we oa met de toerismebranche aan het kijken naar andere manieren waarop we het toerisme weer op gang kunnen brengen, door bijvoorbeeld te kijken naar andere landen dan Nederland. Hierover zal ik u zo snel mogelijk informeren.

Tot slot. Het is ons samen gelukt om het aantal lokale besmettingen snel omlaag te krijgen. Blijf doen wat u afgelopen weken heeft gedaan. Houd u aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, slaap voldoende en blijf in beweging om zo weerstand op te bouwen. Bescherm u zelf en de mensen om u heen.

Speech by Island Governor Rijna on Oktober 30th

Kralendijk – Hello Everyone,

Today I am going to talk to you about the status of our request to return to code yellow, the new emergency ordinance that came into effect on October 28 and the entry requirements. But first I would like to mention the state of affairs regarding the number of Covid-19 cases.

After having had days without detecting any infections, this week we have had three new cases. Today four people have recovered. We need to remain alert to prevent another outbreak. Doctor Marian Luinstra-Passchier will elaborate on this later.

An increased number of travelers are now coming to our island from Curacao and the Netherlands. This increases the risk of new infections from outside. For that reason it remains necessary to impose restrictive measures, in order to keep the risk of further spread minimal. This can be done by avoiding contact with others whenever possible and it is, therefore, preferable to work from home as much as possible. For the time being large public gatherings where people could infect each other are not yet allowed. Private gatherings are currently allowed for up to 10 people.

On the other hand, gyms are open again. There are, however, firm rules that must be adhered to. So I would like to appeal to entrepreneurs, who are allowed to open, to strictly adhere to these rules. Please pay attention to your closing times and the number of visitors. Wearing a face mask, where a distance of a meter and a half cannot be guaranteed, is strongly recommended. Currently, a closing time of 10 p.m. continues to apply for the hospitality sector, which includes restaurants and casinos. If the numbers remain low for two weeks we may then hopefully return to a situation where longer opening hours will apply.

Getting back to the entry requirements; it has now become easier to travel to Bonaire. Passengers from Curacao, Canada and the Netherlands (i.e. Europe) are now welcome. Anyone from anywhere in the world may come to Bonaire via one of these three countries. The reason that it is currently only possible to fly from these three countries, is in order for us to be able to regulate the number of people entering Bonaire. To accomplish this we will make the necessary agreements with the airlines. Passengers must show a negative PCR test upon entry. This test must be taken no more than 72 hours before departure from one of the three embarkation points mentioned above. Otherwise, arriving passengers will have to be quarantined for 14 days. An exception will only be made for travelers who fly from Bonaire to Curacao and back on the same day, without an overnight stay, such as for business, a funeral or a wedding. These travelers must make a request for an exemption at repat@bonairegov.com . Travelers, who travel to Bonaire from Curacao for one day, must show a negative PCR test on arrival. PLEASE NOTE: Travel remains a risky undertaking. If you become infected abroad and test positive, the in-country consequences are for your own account.

Finally, I would like to talk about our request to return to code yellow. A few weeks ago we submitted a request to become a code-orange destination in order to protect public health on Bonaire. The orange code discouraged people from coming to Bonaire. After the number of Covid-19 cases had decreased drastically again, last Tuesday a request was made to return to code yellow. So far we have not yet received an answer from The Hague. The reason that this process is taking so long, is that the Netherlands wants to issue its travel advice for the entire Kingdom at the same time, and the coordination with all the countries is taking longer than expected. We are in daily contact with The Hague about this because we want an answer and clarity on the matter as soon as possible. After all, tourism is the main engine of our economy. Because it is taking longer than we had foreseen, we and the tourism sector -among others- are jointly looking at alternative ways to restart tourism. This could be, for example, by considering countries other than the Netherlands. I will keep you informed about progress on this as soon as possible.

On a final note, together we succeeded in reducing the number of local infections rapidly. Keep doing what you have been doing in recent weeks. Follow good hygiene practices. Eat healthily, get adequate sleep and stay active to boost your immune system. Protect yourself and the people around you.