CHATA Stars of the Industry di kuartal 3 2020 / CHATA Stars of the Industry Q3 2020

CHATA Stars of the Industry di kuartal 3 2020
Willemstad, 13 di novèmber 2020 – Ayera CHATA a tene nan seremonia di tur kuartal di Stars of the Industry Award. Esaki a tuma lugá na miembro di CHATA Blue Bay Restaurant. Durante e evento akí a rekonosé i selebrá empleado i supervisornan di e di tres kuartal, kende a keda nominá pa varios miembro di CHATA. Tur nominado a risibí un regalito di Coca Cola, Guardian Group, Landhuis Chobolobo i Penha.
Kada kuartal CHATA ta enfoká riba diferente kalidat ku un persona ta poseé i ku ta saka e mihó for di nan mientras trahando den e industria di hospitalidat/turismo. Ku e pandemia global aktual, tabata difisil pa trese e nominadonan den spotlait pa nan esfuersonan. Pa e motibu aki, e di tres kuartal CHATA a enfoká riba resiliensia di esnan ku a sigui move i duna tur ku tin pa e industria di turismo.
CHATA ta orguyoso pa kompartí e resultadonan di e Stars of the Industry di kuartal 3 di 2020:
|CHATA Member
|Name Employee
|Position Employee
|FBTT Travel BV.
|Magda Kirchner
|Tour Guide
|Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Beverly Cijntje
|Front Office Agent
|Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort
|Efrain Cicilia
|Waiter
|Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort
|Edith Charris Perez
|Housekeeper
|Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort
|Andreas Aitatus
|Landscaper
|Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort
|Gorge Presinal Pena
|Lanscaper
|Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort
|Swen Lake
|Concierge
|The Sea Aquarium Resort
|Simadis Markwell
|Front Desk Agent
|Avila Beach Hotel
|Soulie Cassique-Lefranc
|Public Area Attendant
|Curaçao Dolphin Academy
|Elgery Renaud
|Photo/Video Worker
|Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort
|Caroline Lopez
|Front Office Agent
|LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao
|Kevin Lake
|Maintenance
|Dynaf
|Harvey Penniston
|Account Manager
|CHATA Member
|Name Supervisor
|Position Supervisor
|The Natural Curaçao
|Debby Boogaarts
|Operation Manager
|Morena Resort
|Wislenia Cabrera Vasquez
|Senior Housekeeper Supervisor
|Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Mildred Hortencia
|Public Area Manager
|Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Awendel Kwidama-Hooi
|Assistant to the General Manager
|Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Mildred Liberia
|Beach Supervisor
|Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Vanesse Tweeboom
|Executive Sous Chef
|Curaçao Medical Center
|Dr. Jeanne Koeijers
|Internist, Intensivist and Head of Outbreak Management Team (COVID-19)
|The Sea Aquarium Resort
|Farrel Mayer
|Food & Beverage Coordinator
|Curaçao Dolphin Academy
|Shudayly Vernom
|Assistant Coordinator Front Office
|Kura Hulanda Village & Spa + Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club
|Danielle Badripersad
|Reservations Officer
|LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao
|Nihaila Justiana
|Front Office/Guest Relations
Pa mas informashon, bishitá nos wepsait www.chata.org i like nos pagina di Facebook www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao
CHATA Stars of the Industry Q3 2020
Willemstad, November 13, 2020 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly Stars of the Industry award ceremony at CHATA member Blue Bay Restaurant. During this event, the third quarter employees and supervisors were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received a gift provided by Coca Cola, Guardian Group, Landhuis Chobolobo and Penha.
Every quarter CHATA focuses on a different personal quality a person has that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. With an ongoing global pandemic, it was difficult to bring these nominees into the light for their efforts. It is for that reason that the third quarter of 2020, CHATA focused on the resilience of those who kept moving and continued to pour their heart into the tourism industry.
CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 3rd quarter of 2020:
|CHATA Member
|Name Employee
|Position Employee
|FBTT Travel BV.
|Magda Kirchner
|Tour Guide
|Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Beverly Cijntje
|Front Office Agent
|Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort
|Efrain Cicilia
|Waiter
|Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort
|Edith Charris Perez
|Housekeeper
|Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort
|Andreas Aitatus
|Landscaper
|Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort
|Gorge Presinal Pena
|Lanscaper
|Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort
|Swen Lake
|Concierge
|The Sea Aquarium Resort
|Simadis Markwell
|Front Desk Agent
|Avila Beach Hotel
|Soulie Cassique-Lefranc
|Public Area Attendant
|Curaçao Dolphin Academy
|Elgery Renaud
|Photo/Video Worker
|Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort
|Caroline Lopez
|Front Office Agent
|LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao
|Kevin Lake
|Maintenance
|Dynaf
|Harvey Penniston
|Account Manager
|CHATA Member
|Name Supervisor
|Position Supervisor
|The Natural Curaçao
|Debby Boogaarts
|Operation Manager
|Morena Resort
|Wislenia Cabrera Vasquez
|Senior Housekeeper Supervisor
|Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Mildred Hortencia
|Public Area Manager
|Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Awendel Kwidama-Hooi
|Assistant to the General Manager
|Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Mildred Liberia
|Beach Supervisor
|Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino
|Vanesse Tweeboom
|Executive Sous Chef
|Curaçao Medical Center
|Dr. Jeanne Koeijers
|Internist, Intensivist and Head of Outbreak Management Team (COVID-19)
|The Sea Aquarium Resort
|Farrel Mayer
|Food & Beverage Coordinator
|Curaçao Dolphin Academy
|Shudayly Vernom
|Assistant Coordinator Front Office
|Kura Hulanda Village & Spa + Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club
|Danielle Badripersad
|Reservations Officer
|LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao
|Nihaila Justiana
|Front Office/Guest Relations
For more information please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao
