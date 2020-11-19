Okupashon di hotèl oumentando lentamente. Sinembargo, rekuperashon ta keda un reto. / Hotel occupancy slowly increasing. However, recovery remains a challenge.

Okupashon di hotèl oumentando lentamente.

Sinembargo, rekuperashon ta keda un reto.

Willemstad, 19 di novèmber 2020 – Luna di òktober a konosé un oumento den okupashon di hotèl kompará ku luna di sèptèmber.

Sifra di prestashin di hotèl ta indiká ku den òktober okupashon di hotèl na Kòrsou tabata 44.6%. Kompará ku e mesun luna na aña 2019 (66.6%), esaki ta un bahada di 33.1%. Sinembargo, kompará ku sèptèmber di e aña aki (29.4%), esaki ta un oumento di 34.1%.

E tarifia promedio diario (ADR) pa luna di òktober tabata $122.05. Pa e mesun luna na 2019 e tabata $141.69. E tarifa promedio diario a konose pues un bahada di 13.9%.

Pa loke ta trata e entrada pa kamber disponibel, esaki tabata $54.40 ku tambe ta un bahada di 42.4% kompará ku e mesun luna na 2019 ($94.40).

CHATA ta kontentu ku e oumento di okupashon di hotèl kompará ku e luna promé. Esaki ta un indikashon ku nos ta riba e kaminda pa rekuperashon di nos sektor. Sinembargo, ta importante pa suigi enfoká riba estimulo di demanda i trese mas bishitante pa nos isla.

Logikamente segun maneho i medidanan di higiena responsabel pa protekshon di nos mes hendenan i tambe nos bishitantenan.

E sifranan di prestashon di hotèl ariba menshoná ta basá riba 8 hotel raportá ku ta representá alrededor di 1500 kamber riba nos isla. Pa informashon, bishita nos websait: www.chata-data.com

Hotel occupancy slowly increasing.

However, recovery remains a challenge.

Willemstad, 19 November, 2020 – The month of October has shown an increase in hotel occupancy compared to the month of September.

Hotel performance figures indicate that the hotel occupancy in October in Curaçao was 44.6%. Compared to the same month in 2019 (66.6%), this is a decrease of 33.1%. However, compared to September of this year (29.4%), this is an increase of 34.1%.

The average daily rate (ADR) for the month of October was $122.05. For the same month in 2019 this was $141.69; this is a decrease of 13.9%. In regard to the revenue per available room (RevPAR), this was $54.40, which is also a decrease of 42.4% compared to the same month in 2019 ($94.40).

CHATA is happy to see an increase in hotel occupancy compared to the month before. This is an indication that we’re on our way to the recovery of our sector. Nevertheless, it is important to continue to focus on stimulating the demand by bringing more visitors to our island. Of course, according to responsible hygiene protocols and measurements for the protection of our own people and our visitors.

The figures on hotel occupancy mentioned above were based on 8 reporting hotels, that represent around 1500 rooms on our island. For more information, visit our website www.chata-data.com