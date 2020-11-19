Akuerdo riba e hubilashon antisipá boluntario (vrijwillige vervroegde uittreding, VVU) ta un echo.

Dia 17 di novèmber 2020 partidonan den CGOA, kual ta e Minister di Maneho di Gobernashon, Planifikashon i Servisio Públiko (BPD) i e Sentral di Sindikatonan (CCvV) huntu ku e presidente di CGOA señor prof. dr. ing. Valdemar Marcha, a firma e konvenio tokante e introdukshon di VVU, kambio di e areglo di penshun i “afbouwregeling in tijd”.

E areglo di VVU ta destiná pa ámtenarnan ku a nase entre 1957 i 1960 o ku tin mas ku 30 aña den servisio públiko. Bou di e funshonarionan ku ta deseá di bandoná servisio públiko boluntariamente bou di e areglo di VVU tin un 80 maestro i maestra di skol ku e areglo ta konta pa nan tambe.

Ku e firmamentu di e konvenio aki e proseso pa formalisá e proyekto di leinan konserní por wòrdu enkaminá.

Riba e potrèt: firmamentu di e konvenio



NEDERLANDS

Persbericht

Convenant vrijwillige vervroegde uittreding ( VVU) is een feit.

Op 17 november 2020 hebben partijen in het CGOA, te weten de Minister van Bestuur, Planning en Dienstverlening (BPD) en de Centrale Commissie van Vakbonden (CCvV) samen met de voorzitter van het CGOA, prof. dr. ing. Valdemar Marcha, het convenant inzake de VVU, wijziging Pensioenlandsverordening en de afbouwregeling in tijd, ondertekend.

De VVU is bestemd voor de ambtenaren die tussen 1957 en 1960 zijn geboren of de ambtenaren die meer dan 30 dienstjaren hebben bij de overheid. Onder de functionarissen die ook vrijwillig de publieke sector willen verlaten gebruik makende van de VVU zijn ongeveer 80 docenten, omdat de regeling ook voor hen van toepassing is.

Met de ondertekening van dit convenant kan de procedure tot formalisering van de verschillende wetsontwerpen beginnen.

Op de foto: ondertekening van het convenant

ENGLISH

Press release

Voluntary early retirement covenant (VVU) is a fact.

On November 17, 2020 parties in the CGOA, namely the Minister of Administration, Planning and Services (BPD) and the Central Commission of Trade Unions (CCvV) together with the president of the CGOA, Prof. Dr. ing. Valdemar Marcha, signed the covenant on the VVU, amendment of the Pension Ordinance and the phasing-out scheme in time.

The VVU is intended for civil servants born between 1957 and 1960 or civil servants with more than 30 years of government service. Among the civil servants who also want to leave the public sector voluntarily using the VVU are about 80 teachers, because the scheme also applies to them.

With the signing of this covenant, the procedure to formalize the draft legislations can begin.

On the photo: signing of the covenant