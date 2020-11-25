Cijfers Covid 24 november 2020
No tin Niun kaso nobo di Covid-19 ku a bini aserka.
Riba 24 di novèmber tin 3 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.
Tin 136 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.
Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.
Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.
Er zijn geen nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19 bijgekomen.
Op 24 november zijn er 3 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire.
136 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.
Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.
Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.
There are no additional positive cases of Covid-19.
On November 24th there are 3 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.
136 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.
Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.
Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.
