“A destination worth being discovered” ta kon Gordon “Butch” Stewart, fundadó i presidente di Sandals Resort International (SRI), a yama Kòrsou.

Nos ta kontentu di yama Sandals Resort bon biní na nos lista di hotèlnan luhoso riba nos isla.

Sandals ta un hotèl ku ta spesialisá riba e eksperiensha romántiko di resort pa parehanan, ganando ku esei e reputashon rònt mundu komo e lugá kaminda amor ta bin na bida. Ku 5 ‘brand’ i mas ku 24 propiedat, di kua tur den Karibe. Maske ku kisas e ta mustra di ta un operashon grandi, e kadena di ‘all-inclusive’ aki ta permanesé íntimo i propiedat di famia, di mes manera tempu el a keda fundá na 1981.

Nos ta sumamente orguyoso i honrá di yama bon biní na Sandals na Kòrsou, i pa ofresé na nan un kas aki na Kòrsou. Nos sa ku lo keda fasiná i enkantá di tur loke nos bunita isla tin di ofresé.

Pa Kòrsou esaki ta nifiká desaroyo ekonómiko, i mas aleu e ta nifiká 1200 kupo di trabou i tremendo atenshon pa nos isla. Sandals lo kuminsá ku un renobashon kompleto na 2021 kua lo kosta 40 mion dòler.

“A destination worth being discovered” is how Gordon “Butch” Stewart, founder and president of Sandals Resort International (SRI), calls Curaçao.

We are happy to welcome Sandals Resort to our repertoire of luxury hotels on the island.

Sandals is a resort that specializes in the romantic resort experience for couples, earning a worldwide reputation as the place where love comes alive. With five brands and more than 24 properties all over the Caribbean. Though it may seem like a massive operation, the all-inclusive chain remains intimate and family-owned, just like when it was founded in 1981.

We are extremely proud and honored to welcome Sandals to Curaçao and to offer them a new home here in Curaçao. We know that their guests will be mesmerized and enchanted by all that our beautiful island has to offer.

For Curaçao this means economic development, furthermore it means creation of 1200 jobs and Curaçao gets amazing exposure.

Sandals will start in 2021 with a complete renovation of the resort which will cost 40 million dollars.