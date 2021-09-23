TCB Launches its 3rd Tourism Book TCB also announces the winners of the Authentic Bonaire Experience 100% Recycle Art competition

The winners of the school competition that took place amongst the elementary school kids were also present during this event. TCB announced the winners, and also handed out the prizes. The winners of the 2021 competition are:
Group 6: Winner: Deavion Ottenhoff – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / First place: Yneesha Abad – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / Second place: Simonee Sint Jago – Kolegio San Luis Bertran
Group 7: Winner: Shemar Asencion – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / First place: Yordi Bransban – Rayo di Solo / Second place: Seleron Melaan – Rayo di Solo
Group 7: Winner: Angel Julio Rodriguez – Rayo di Solo / First place: Kirlivienska Janga – Rayo di Solo / Second place: Aydon Fernandez Winklaar – Rayo di solo
Group 8: Winner: Suvianthy Kroon – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / First place: Kiyaya Kroon – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / Second place: Rosheena Sint Jago – Kolegio San Luis Bertran
Spectacular art: Winner: Kolegio Rayo di Solo – Miss Jubella Balentin / First place: Kolegio San Luis Bertran – Miss Marjolijn Kroon
TCB also honored Emeesha Jansen as a Bonaire Ambassador for winning the title of Little Nuestra Belleza International 2021 at the competition in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
