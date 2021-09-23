NOTISIA TURISMO 

TCB Launches its 3rd Tourism Book TCB also announces the winners of the Authentic Bonaire Experience 100% Recycle Art competition

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
TCB Launches its 3rd Tourism Book
TCB also announces the winners of the Authentic Bonaire Experience 100% Recycle Art competition
Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) organized an event at Captain Don’s Habitat to launch the 3rd Tourism Book and announce the winners of the school competition ‘Boneiru Eksperensia Outéntiko ku Arte 100% resiklá’.

It was a cheerful afternoon with the presence of Commissioner of Education Nina den Heyer, CEO of TCB Miles Mercera, Author and Publisher Denise de Jong-Rekwest, winners, parents, guests of honor and TCB Team. The third Tourism Book title is ‘Tourism on Bonaire, Authentic Experience’. This is dedicated to the authentic experiences of Bonaire including its history, flora and fauna, activities and so much more. Yet another educational publication filled with vital information of our island.

The third Tourism Book titled ‘Tourism on Bonaire, Authentic Experience’ is part of the community involvement plan of TCB. TCB’s focus is to include Tourism as part of our educational programs at our local schools. According to TCB CEO, Mr. Miles Mercera, “We are proud of our team and the collaboration with our educational stakeholders to realize this important project. It is not only important but a responsibility of all of us to make sure that Tourism is part of our educational program at our schools. We depend on our future youngsters to be inspired and to be part of the most dynamic industry on the island.”
The winners of the school competition that took place amongst the elementary school kids were also present during this event. TCB announced the winners, and also handed out the prizes. The winners of the 2021 competition are:

Group 6: Winner: Deavion Ottenhoff – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / First place: Yneesha Abad – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / Second place: Simonee Sint Jago – Kolegio San Luis Bertran

Group 7: Winner: Shemar Asencion – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / First place: Yordi Bransban – Rayo di Solo / Second place: Seleron Melaan – Rayo di Solo

Group 7: Winner: Angel Julio Rodriguez – Rayo di Solo / First place: Kirlivienska Janga – Rayo di Solo / Second place: Aydon Fernandez Winklaar – Rayo di solo

Group 8: Winner: Suvianthy Kroon – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / First place: Kiyaya Kroon – Kolegio San Luis Bertran / Second place: Rosheena Sint Jago – Kolegio San Luis Bertran

Spectacular art: Winner: Kolegio Rayo di Solo – Miss Jubella Balentin / First place: Kolegio San Luis Bertran – Miss Marjolijn Kroon

TCB also honored Emeesha Jansen as a Bonaire Ambassador for winning the title of Little Nuestra Belleza International 2021 at the competition in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Twitter
Facebook
Website
Instagram
YouTube

You May Also Like

Notisia di polis di djabièrnè 22 di novèmber pa djaluna 25 di novèmber 2019 / Politieberichten van vrijdag 22 november tot en met maandag 25 november 2019

REDAKSHON 0

4 video kaminda polis mester a aktua ku man duru. Aktua robes sinti e un bes!!!

REDAKSHON 0

GASOLIN LO BAHA 3 JANUARI

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: