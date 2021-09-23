TCB Launches its 3rd Tourism Book TCB also announces the winners of the Authentic Bonaire Experience 100% Recycle Art competition

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) organized an event at Captain Don’s Habitat to launch the 3rd Tourism Book and announce the winners of the school competition ‘Boneiru Eksperensia Outéntiko ku Arte 100% resiklá’.

It was a cheerful afternoon with the presence of Commissioner of Education Nina den Heyer, CEO of TCB Miles Mercera, Author and Publisher Denise de Jong-Rekwest, winners, parents, guests of honor and TCB Team. The third Tourism Book title is ‘Tourism on Bonaire, Authentic Experience’. This is dedicated to the authentic experiences of Bonaire including its history, flora and fauna, activities and so much more. Yet another educational publication filled with vital information of our island.

The third Tourism Book titled ‘Tourism on Bonaire, Authentic Experience’ is part of the community involvement plan of TCB. TCB’s focus is to include Tourism as part of our educational programs at our local schools. According to TCB CEO, Mr. Miles Mercera, “We are proud of our team and the collaboration with our educational stakeholders to realize this important project. It is not only important but a responsibility of all of us to make sure that Tourism is part of our educational program at our schools. We depend on our future youngsters to be inspired and to be part of the most dynamic industry on the island.”