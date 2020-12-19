Boneiru ta anunsiá buelo inaugural di WestJet

Promé buelo for di Toronto ta planiá pa 6 di febrüari 2021

Kralendijk (18 di desèmber 2020) – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), huntu ku Gobiernu di Boneiru (OLB) i Bonaire International Airport (BIA), ta anunsiá awe ku nos isla lo yama bon biní na WestJet Airlines ku nan promé buelo inaugural planiá for di (YYZ), Canada, pa Flamingo International Airport (BON) riba 6 di febrüari 2021. E aerolinea nashonal Kanades lo opera non stòp un biaha pa siman ku servisio temporal entre e dos destinashonnan usando e avion WestJet’s Boeing 737. Durante di e periodo aki lo tin un total di 10 buelo direkto for di Toronto, Canada i kada buelo lo tin un kapasidat di 174 pasahero riba e Boeing 737 di WestJet. E akuerdo ku WestJet no ta un charter i esaki ta nifiká pues ku for di Boneiru tambe por biaha direktamente pa Toronto.

E lansamentu di e servisio nobo aki ta resultado di negosiashonnan ku a kuminsá for di komienso di 2020. TCB, OLB i BIA a traha duru pa trese e aerolinea importante aki pa nos isla, basá riba e kresementu di demanda den e merkado Kanades, i a akordá pa pa liderá i kordiná aktividatnan di merkadeo na nòmber di e servisionan planiá, kual ta spera di trese un boost den e sektor di turismo i hospitalidat pa nos isla.

Basá riba análisis di sifra di e plan stratégiko di turismo, por konkluí ku si tur buelo yega kompletamente yen, esaki lo kontribuí na nos ekonomia ku mas o ménos 5 mion dòler. Dado kaso ku e avionnan ta yená pa solamente 50%, esaki lo stimulá nos ekonomia ku 2.5 mion dòler. Esaki ta nifiká ku lokual tin palabrá den e garantia ta keda modesto kompará ku e aktividatnan ekonómiko ku e akuerdo di buelo ku WestJet lo trese pa Boneiru.

Detayes di servisio di WestJet entre Toronto i Boneiru:

Ruta Frekuensia Salida Yegada Efektivo Toronto-

Bonaire Un biaha pa siman (djasabra) 10:15 a.m. 4:13 p.m. 6 di febrüari 2021 – 10 di aprel 2021 Bonaire –

Toronto Un biaha pa siman (djadumingu) 2:00 p.m. 6:14 p.m. 7 di febrüari 2021 – 11 di aprel 2021

*Suheto di apropashon di gobiernu

Tokante WestJet

Desde komienso di e pandemia WestJet Group of Companies a traha un lista di medidanan pa segurá ku Kanadesnan por sigui biaha di un manera sigur i responsabel segun e aerolinea su programa di higiena Safety Above All. Durante e periodo aki, WestJet a mantene su status komo 1 di e tòp 10 aerolinea na tempu den Merka manera ta nombrá dor di Cirium.

Pa mas informashon tokante WestJet, bishitá westjet.com.

Bonaire kondigt inaugurele vlucht met WestJet

Eerste inkomende vlucht vanuit Toronto gepland voor 6 februari 2021

Kralendijk (18 desember 2020) – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), samen met het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) en de Bonaire International Airport (BIA), hebben vandaag aangekondigd dat het eiland WestJet Airlines zal verwelkomen met de eerste geplande inaugurele vlucht vanuit Toronto (YYZ), Canada, naar Flamingo International Airport (BON) op 6 februari 2021. De nationale Canadese luchtvaartmaatschappij zal non-stop een wekelijkse seizoen dienst uitvoeren tussen de twee bestemmingen met de Boeing 737-vliegtuigen van WestJet. Tijdens deze periode zullen er in totaal 10 directe vluchten uitgevoerd worden vanuit Toronto, Canada en elke vlucht zal een capaciteit van 174 passagiers hebben. De overeenkomst met WestJet is geen charter, dit betekent dat er ook vanuit Bonaire direct naar Toronto gereisd kan worden.

De lancering van de nieuwe dienst is het resultaat van lopende onderhandelingen die begin 2020 begonnen. De TCB, OLB en BIA hebben gewerkt om deze belangrijke vervoerder naar het eiland te brengen op basis van de groeiende vraag op de Canadese markt en kwamen overeen om de marketing activiteiten te leiden en te coördineren ten behoeve van de nieuwe lijndienst, die naar verwachting het toerisme en de horeca op het eiland zal stimuleren.

Op grond van een cijferanalyse van het strategisch toerismeplan, kan geconcludeerd worden dat als alle vluchten vol aankomen, dit aan onze economie zal bijdragen met ongeveer USD 5 miljoen. In het geval dat de vliegtuigen voor slechts 50% gevuld zijn, zal dit onze economie met USD 2,5 miljoen dollar stimuleren. Dit betekent dat wat in de garantie afgesproken is, bescheiden blijft vergeleken met de economische activiteiten die de vluchtovereenkomst met WestJet met zich meebrengt voor Bonaire.

Details van de dienst van WestJet tussen Toronto en Bonaire:

Route Frequentie Vertrek Aankomst Effectief Toronto-

Bonaire 1 keer per week (zaterdag) 10:15 a.m. 4:13 p.m. 6 februari 2021 – 10 april 2021 Bonaire –

Toronto 1 keer per week (zondag) 2:00 p.m. 6:14 p.m. 7 februari 2021 – 11 april 2021

* Onder voorbehoud van goedkeuring door de overheid

Over WestJet

Sinds het begin van de pandemie heeft de WestJet Group of Companies een gelaagd raamwerk van veiligheidsmaatregelen ontwikkeld om ervoor te zorgen dat Canadezen veilig en verantwoord kunnen blijven reizen via het Safety Above All hygiëneprogramma van de luchtvaartmaatschappij. Gedurende deze tijd heeft WestJet zijn status behouden als een van de top-10 on-time airlines in Noord-Amerika, zoals genoemd door Cirium.



Bonaire Announces Inaugural WestJet Flight

First Inbound Flight from Toronto Scheduled for February 6, 2021

December 18, 2020 – Kralendijk, Bonaire – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), along with the Bonaire island government (OLB) and the Bonaire International Airport (BIA), has announced today that the island will welcome WestJet Airlines with the first scheduled inaugural flight from Toronto (YYZ), Canada, to Flamingo International Airport (BON) on February 6, 2021. The national Canadian carrier will operate a non-stop once weekly seasonal service between the two destinations using WestJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft. During this period, a total of 10 direct flights will be arriving Bonaire from Toronto, Canada; each flight with a capacity of up to 174 passengers on WestJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft. This agreement with WestJet is for scheduled service, which means that locals can also travel directly from Bonaire to Toronto.



The launch of the new service is the result of ongoing negotiations that began in early 2020. The TCB, OLB and BIA have been working toward bringing this important carrier to the island based on growing demand in the Canadian market and agreed to lead and coordinate marketing activities on behalf of the new scheduled service, which is expected to boost the island’s tourism and hospitality sectors.



Based on analytical review of the strategic tourism plan, it can be concluded that if all flights arrive fully booked, this will contribute to our economy with approximately USD 5 million. In the event that the planes arrive only 50% full, this will boost our economy with USD 2.5 million. This means that what is agreed in the warranty remains modest compared to the economic activities that the flight agreement with WestJet will entail for Bonaire.

Details of WestJet’s service between Toronto and Bonaire:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Toronto-

Bonaire Once weekly (SAT) 10:15 a.m. 4:13 p.m. February 6, 2021 – April 10, 2021 Bonaire –

Toronto Once weekly (SUN) 2:00 p.m. 6:14 p.m. February 7, 2021 – April 11, 2021

*Subject to government approval

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline’s Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.