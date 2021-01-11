Vishon di CIFA pa 2021 “Open up for Change” – CIFA’s visie voor 2021 “Open up for Change!” – CIFA’s vision for 2021 “Open up for Change!”

Vishon di CIFA pa 2021

“Open up for Change”

Willemstad, 10 yanüari, 2021

2020 tabata un aña pisá i abnormal! Hopi hende ta kontentu ku 2020 a pasa pa historia. Tur sektor a sufri di e impakto di e pandemia. E sektor finansiero tambe a sufri un sla den servisionan finansiero lokal i internashonal. Hopi hende a pèrdè nan trabou i speransa durante 2020. “CIFA ta positivo pa 2021 apesar di e aña pisá tras di lomba paso fortunadamente tin lusnan positivo na horizonte na kuminsamentu di 2021; programanan di bakuna ta den preparashon i paisnan, pa gran parti, a organisá nan rekursonan finansiero i plannan di rekuperashon.” Nos di CIFA tin un strategia realístiko pa 2021. “Nos sektor ta un di esnan di mas grandi di Kòrsou i por duna un kontribushon krusial pa yuda nos ekonomia rekuperá” asina Nacha de Jesus, presidente di direktiva di CIFA ta bisa. “Spesialmente den tempunan di insiguridat nos mester por soña, wak pa dilianti i visualisá prospektonan positivo!’. Fiel na tradishon, CIFA ta raportá e metanan realisá den e aña ku a pasa i anunsiá e ophetivonan pa 2021.

Kiko a logra den 2020?

Durante e aña tras di lomba, CIFA a traha duru pa logra e metanan proponé. Reunionan di direktiva i miembro a tuma lugá virtualmente inmediatamente despues di e “lockdown”. Apesar di e limitashonnan di e “lockdown”, medidanan konektá ku e pandemia i retonan ekonómiko ku Kòrsou tabata enfrentá asta promé ku e pandemia, varios logronan importante a keda realisá.

Unabes e roadmap pa e aña a keda aprobá na kuminsamentu di 2020, a dal stapnan importante. CIFA a forma un komishon pa analisá pèrmitnan di divisa i diferente otro komishon tabata traha pa atendé, entre otro, e varios kambionan nesesario pa atendé ku problemátika pa e sektor finansiero internashonal. Ta trata en partikular di e normanan “Substance”, esaki ta normanan ku ta keda establesé internashonalmente. En konekshon ku esaki, den e añanan tras di lomba a ahustá e reglanan internashonal di impuesto ku tin konsekuensia direkto pa legislashon i tambe riba e sektor finansiero na Kòrsou. Esaki ta rekerí un kambio den e tipo di servisio ku ta keda ofresé entre otro pa trustkantoren. E servisio nobo mester ta mas integrá den kompanianan di klientenan internashonal pa por duna mas balor agregá na e klientenan aki. Bankonan internashonal i e sektor di gaming tambe a risibí e atenshon nesesario pa ku esaki.

A hasi hopi pa kompartí konosementu i traha riba netwerk eksistente i nobo. Tambe CIFA a desaroyá un strategía nobo di merkadeo ku lo ser uzá pa profilá e sektor finansiero internashonal den 2021. E Tax Taskforce huntu ku diferente stakeholder, manera Ministerio di Finansas i Banko Sentral di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten, a duna forma i guia e proseso di transishon di lei di Offshore pa un lei di impuesto di ganashi (winstbelasting) ku ta konta ku aprobashon internashonal. Tambe a formulá un guia pa kualifikashon di ‘entrada doméstiko’ den impuesto di ganashi (winstbelasting) i a yega na un akuerdo pa un dekreto pa evitá dòbel impuesto. Banda di esakinan CIFA a kumpli ku su ròl komo konsehero di gobièrnu pa asuntunan finansiero i regulashon finansiero-fiskaal i hurídiko.

CIFA ta boga pa ta mas habrí pa kambio

“Solamente si nos ta realmente habrí pa kambio i si nos kambia nos aktitut, oportunidatnan lo keda realisá,” asina De Jesus ta indiká. “Den práktika esaki ta nifiká ku nos mester ta habrí pa eksperensianan di otro i kompartí mas konosementu. Ta asina so nos por internalisá e kabio i konosementu pa por para riba nos mes pianan. Sierto konosemento spesialisá, por ehèmpel, no ta disponibel na Kòrsou. Nos mester buska e konosementu aki di afó i siña for di dje.” “Den kasonan ku sí nos ta disponé di konosementu lokal den nos sektor privá, ta esensial pa krea public-private partnership positivo pa pone e konosementu aki huntu na bienestar di nos pais i nos sektor en partikular.”

CIFA a formulá un total di 10 meta pa 2021 ku por ser lográ ku e un aktitut i aserkamentu habrí pa kambio.

Mehorá regulashon i prosedura di imigrashon drástikamente. Den práktika esaki ta nifiká ku spesialistanan o invershonistanan di eksterior lo risibí nan permit den 1 siman. Hasi kambionan nesesario den “Fund sector” Kuminsá un Sentro di Training& Akreditashon pa e sektor finansiero Atendé retonan den sektor di ‘gaming’ Finalisá tratadonan internashonal di impuesto Sigui atendé e reforma di impuesto – ku a kuminsá den 2019- huntu ku stakeholders. Mas involvimentu ku miembronan di CIFA Implementashon di strategia di merkadeo pa mehorá e posishon di e sektor finansiero den eksterior Kompletá plannan di e komishon di “Subtance” Implementá e instrukshonnan di e “Innovation Box”.

Pues den 2021 tambe CIFA tin un agenda ambisioso! “Nos ta komprometé pa sigui traha duru i konstruktivo na nos kresementu ekonómiko”.



CIFA su lema pa 2021 ta “Open up for Change”. Direktiva di CIFA, na nòmber di CIFA, ta deseá pueblo di Kòrsou kompletu un aña 2021 salú i yená ku éksito.

Direktiva di CIFA ta konsistí di: Nacha de Jesus, Roland Beunis, Bryan Irausquin, Giovanny Pieternelle, Tjarda Tazelaar, Julian Lopez Ramirez i Sueena Francisco.

CIFA ta invitá tur hende pa wak e mensahe di video riba e website di CIFA www.cifa-curacao.com. Den e vidio aki nos ta duna mas informashon di e metanan realisá den 2020 i esnan stipulá pa 2021.

CIFA’s visie voor 2021

“Open up for Change!”

Willemstad, 10 januari 2021 — Wat een zwaar en abnormaal jaar was 2020! Veel mensen zijn blij dat 2020 voorbij is. Alle sectoren hebben geleden onder de impact van de pandemie. Ook de financiële sector heeft een deuk opgelopen voor wat betreft lokale, maar ook internationale financiële dienstverlening. Veel mensen hebben hun baan en hoop verloren gedurende 2020. “CIFA is ondanks het zware afgelopen jaar, positief over 2021 aangezien er aan het begin van 2021 gelukkig ook lichtpunten aan de horizon zijn; vaccinatieprogramma’s worden uitgerold en landen hebben hun financiële middelen en herstelplannen grotendeels georganiseerd.” Vanuit CIFA hebben we een realistische strategie voor 2021. “Onze sector is één van de grootste sectoren van Curaçao en kan een cruciale bijdrage leveren om de economie er bovenop te helpen”, geeft Mw. Nacha de Jesus, Voorzitter van CIFA aan. “Juist in tijden van onzekerheid moeten we kunnen dromen en vooruitzien en positieve vooruitzichten visualiseren!” Traditiegetrouw geeft CIFA haar rapportage van bereikte doelen van afgelopen jaar en worden tegelijkertijd de doelstellingen voor 2021 bekendgemaakt.

Wat is er in 2020 bereikt?

Tijdens het afgelopen ongewone jaar heeft CIFA hard gewerkt aan de voorgenomen doelstellingen. Bestuursvergaderingen en Algemene Ledenvergaderingen hebben direct na de lockdown virtueel plaatsgevonden. En ondanks de beperkingen van de lockdown en maatregelen rondom de pandemie en de economische uitdagingen waar Curaçao, al vóór de pandemie mee te maken had, zijn er toch meerdere belangrijke mijlpalen behaald.

Nadat de roadmap voor het jaar in het begin van 2020 is goedgekeurd, zijn er belangrijke stappen gezet. Er is een commissie in het leven geroepen die de Deviezen Vergunningen heeft geanalyseerd, hiernaast zijn diverse andere commissies aan het werk gegaan om onder andere de verschillende wijzigingen die nodig zijn voor de problematiek voor de internationale financiële dienstverleningssector aan te pakken. Het gaat hier meer in het bijzonder om de zogenaamde “Substance” voorschriften welke internationaal als norm worden gesteld. In dit verband zijn de afgelopen jaren de internationale belastingregels aangepast, welke directe gevolgen heeft voor de wetgeving en dus ook de sector op Curaçao. Als gevolg van deze veranderingen dienen de dienstverleners, waaronder de trustkantoren, naast de bestaande werkzaamheden ander type werkzaamheden aan te gaan bieden die meer geïntegreerd zijn in de bedrijfsorganisaties van hun internationale klanten en daarmee meer toegevoegde waarde leveren aan de bedrijfsketen van hun internationale klanten. In het kader hiervan hebben ook de internationale banken en de gaming industrie de nodige aandacht gekregen.

Er is veel gedaan aan kennisdeling en voortbouwen op bestaande en aanboren van nieuwe netwerken. CIFA heeft ook een nieuwe marketingstrategie ontwikkeld, welke als leidraad wordt gebruikt om de financiële sector in 2021 in het buitenland te profileren. Vanuit de Tax Taskforce is in samenwerking met diverse stakeholders, waaronder het Ministerie van Financiën en de Centrale Bank Curaçao en Sint-Maarten, de transitie van de offshore wetgeving naar een nieuwe internationaal goedgekeurde winstbelasting vormgegeven en begeleid. Er zijn richtlijnen opgesteld voor het kwalificeren van ‘Binnenlands Inkomen’ in de winstbelasting en er is een akkoord bereikt voor een besluit ter voorkoming van dubbele belasting. Hiernaast vervulde CIFA zoals gewoonlijk op regelmatige basis een adviserende rol richting de overheid op het gebied van financiële vraagstukken en financieel-fiscale en –juridische regelgeving.

CIFA roept op om open te staan voor verandering.

“Alleen als wij echt open staan voor verandering en onze houding veranderen worden kansen gerealiseerd”, geeft De Jesus aan. “Dit betekent in de praktijk dat wij open moeten staan voor ervaringen van anderen en zoveel mogelijk kennis moeten delen. Pas hierna kunnen wij de veranderingen en kennis eigen maken en ‘op eigen benen’ verder gaan. Sommige specialistische kennis is bijvoorbeeld gewoonweg nog niet aanwezig op Curaçao. We moeten deze kennis van buiten halen en ervan leren”. “En in die gevallen waar die expertise er wel is in de private sector, is het van belang dat er in een positieve public private partnership deze expertise samen wordt gebracht ten behoeve van het best mogelijke eindproduct voor ons Land in zijn algemeenheid en onze sector in het bijzonder.”

CIFA heeft voor 2021 in totaal 10 doelstellingen geformuleerd, die met deze open houding en aanpak bereikt kunnen worden:

De Immigratie regelgeving en procedures worden drastisch verbeterd. Dit betekent in de praktijk dat buitenlandse specialisten of investeerders binnen één week hun vergunning krijgen; De veranderingen die nodig zijn in de Fund Sector worden aangepakt; Er wordt een Training & Accreditatie Centrum voor de financiële sector opgezet; De uitdagingen in de Gaming sector worden opgepakt; Internationale Belastingverdragen worden afgerond; De algehele Belastinghervorming – waar al in 2019 mee gestart is – wordt verder in samenwerking met stakeholders aangepakt; Meer betrokkenheid met CIFA leden; De marketingstrategie om de positie van de financiële sector in het buitenland te profileren wordt uitgerold; De plannen van de “Substance” commissie worden afgerond, en; De richtlijnen van de Innovatiebox worden uitgevoerd.

Kortom, CIFA heeft ook voor 2021 weer een ambitieuze agenda! “Wij committeren ons om hard en constructief te blijven werken aan het herstel en de groei van onze economie”.

CIFA’s slogan voor 2021 is “Open up for Change”

Het Bestuur van CIFA wenst, namens CIFA, de gehele gemeenschap van Curaçao een gezond en succesvol jaar!

Het Bestuur van CIFA bestaat uit Nacha de Jesus, Roland Beunis, Bryan Irausquin, Giovanny Pieternelle, Tjarda Tazelaar, Julian Lopez Ramirez en Sueena Francisco.

Graag nodigt CIFA eenieder uit om de videoboodschap op de website van CIFA te bekijken: www.cifa-curacao.com. In de videoboodschap wordt meer informatie verstrekt over de bereikte doelen van CIFA en de geplande doelstellingen voor 2021.

CIFA’s vision for 2021

“Open up for Change!”

Willemstad, January 10, 2021

What a tough and abnormal year 2020 was! Many people are happy that 2020 is over. All sectors have suffered from the impact of the pandemic. The financial sector has also suffered a dent in local, but also international financial services. Many people have lost their jobs and hope during 2020. “CIFA is positive about 2021, despite the tough past year, considering that there are bright spots on the horizon at the beginning of 2021; vaccination programs are being rolled out and countries have largely organized their financial resources and recovery plans.” At CIFA we have a realistic strategy for 2021. “Our sector is one of the largest sectors of Curaçao and can make a crucial contribution to help the economy back on its feet,” says Mrs. Nacha de Jesus, Chair of the CIFA Board. “Especially in times of uncertainty, we need to be able to dream and look ahead and visualize positive prospects!” True to tradition, CIFA reports on the goals it has achieved over the past year, while announcing its objectives for 2021.

What has been achieved in 2020?

During the past unusual year, CIFA has worked hard to achieve its intended objectives. Board meetings and General Members meeting took place virtually immediately after the lockdown. And despite the limitations of the lockdown and measures surrounding the pandemic and the economic challenges Curaçao was facing even before the pandemic, several important milestones have been achieved.

Important steps have been taken once the roadmap for the year has been approved at the beginning of 2020. A committee has been set up to analyze the Foreign Exchange License, and several other committees have been set to work to address, among other things, the various changes needed to address the issues facing the international financial services industry. More specifically, this concerns the so-called “Substance” regulations which are set as the international standard. In this context, the international tax rules have been amended in recent years, which has a direct impact on the legislation and therefore on the sector in Curaçao. As a result of these changes, the service providers, including the trust offices, have to offer other types of work in addition to the existing activities, which are more integrated in the business organizations of their international clients and thus provide more added value to the business chain of their international clients. International banks and the gaming industry have also received the necessary attention in this respect.

Much has been done to share knowledge and build on existing and new networks. CIFA has also developed a new marketing strategy, which will be used as a guideline to market the financial sector abroad in 2021. The Tax Taskforce, in cooperation with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, designed and supervised the transition from offshore legislation to a new internationally approved profit tax. Guidelines have been drawn up for the qualification of ‘Domestic Income’ in profit tax and an agreement has been reached for a decree to prevent double taxing. In addition, CIFA, as usual, regularly fulfilled its advisory role towards the government with regard to financial issues and financial tax and legal regulations.

CIFA calls for openness to change

“Only if we are really open to change and change our attitude will opportunities be realized,” says De Jesus. “In practice this means that we have to be open to the experiences of others and share as much knowledge as possible. Only then can we make the changes and knowledge our own and continue ‘on our own two feet’. Some specialist knowledge, for example, is simply not yet present on Curacao. We have to get this knowledge from outside and learn from it”. “And in those cases where this expertise does exist in the private sector, it is important that this expertise is brought together in a positive public-private partnership for the best possible end product for our country in general and our sector in particular”.

CIFA has formulated a total of 10 objectives for 2021, which can be achieved with this open attitude and approach:

Drastically improve immigration regulations and procedures. In practice, this means that foreign specialists or investors will receive their permit within one week. Address changes needed in the Fund Sector Set up a Training & Accreditation Centre for the financial sector Address the challenges in the Gaming sector Finalize International Tax treaties. Continue to tackle the overall tax reform – which has already started in 2019 – in cooperation with stakeholders. Greater involvement with CIFA members. Roll out the marketing strategy to improve the position of the financial sector abroad Complete the plans of the “Substance” committee Implement the guidelines of the Innovation Box

In short, CIFA has an ambitious agenda for 2021! “We commit ourselves to continue to work hard and constructively for the recovery and growth of our economy”.

CIFA’s slogan for 2021 is “Open up for Change”. The board of CIFA, on behalf of CIFA, wishes the entire community of Curacao a healthy and successful year!

The CIFA Board consists of Nacha de Jesus, Roland Beunis, Bryan Irausquin, Giovanny Pieternelle, Tjarda Tazelaar, Julian Lopez Ramirez and Sueena Francisco.

CIFA would like to invite everyone to view the video message on the CIFA website: http://www.cifa-curacao.com. The video message provides more information about the achieved goals of CIFA and the planned goals for 2021.