Resipiente di Mercedes Winkel Service Award 2020

Catherine Ribeiro a kontribuí na dokumentá historia

Willemstad – Catherine Ribeiro (18) resientemente a biaha pa Universidat BROWN na Rhode Island na Merka, pa kontinuá ku e estudio di Siensia di Medio Ambiente (Environmental Science).

El a gradua aña pasá na International School of Curaçao komo salutatorio: e studiante ku tin e promedio di ta na di dos lugá den su añanan di skol sekundario i ta haña asina ei oportunidat pa tene e diskurso di salutatorio den e klas ku el a graduá.

Mester bisa ku Catherine Ribeiro a risibí e Mercedes Winkel Service Award pa su asistensia den dokumentashon di informashon pa un buki históriko ku lo keda publiká den futuro serkano.

Su asistensia den e dokumentashon a enserá pa dokumentá kompletamente i yuda ku e manuskrito.

E buki aki sigur sigur ta añadí di un forma interesante na historia di Kòrsou pasobra dokumentashon di historia ta esensial pa komunikashon entre ántes i awor; pa komprondé kon nos a yega kaminda ku nos ta awe.

E ta tambe e mihó hèrmènt pa konservá konosementu i sigur un hèrmènt di komunikashon pa públiko i espesialmente pa hende hóben.

I tur eksperensia dokumentá ta impagabel pa humanidat pasobra teniendo e material pa lesa i studia nos por tin mihó komprondementu di nos komunidatnan, mundu i humanidat.

I konosiendo historia nos por komprondé unda ku nos ta awe i pakiko nos komunidat ta manera ku e ta.

Mercedes Winkel Service Award ta bai pa un individuo ku a duna servisio signifikante i kontinuo na komunidat di Kòrsou, pafó di su klas i te asta pafó di skol.

E hende spesial aki semper ta sostené otro ku un sonrisa amistoso riba su kara i ku aktitut positivo di ta na servisio di otro.

E ta komprondé kiko ke men duna servisio i ta hasi esaki desinteresadamente sin spera niun kompensashon.

Catherine tin intenshon di sigui ku aktividatnan èkstra kurikular pa haña un bista mas amplio di retonan den medio ambiente humano.

Riba e potrèt por mira Catherine Ribeiro dia ku el a gradua huntu ku su mayornan i rumannan.

2020 Ontvanger van Mercedes Winkel Service Award

Catherine Ribeiro heeft bijgedragen aan het documenteren van de geschiedenis

Willemstad – Catherine Ribeiro (18) reisde onlangs naar BROWN Universiteit in Rhode Island in de VS om de studie Milieukunde (Environmental Science ) te volgen.

Ze studeerde vorig jaar af aan de International School of Curaçao als de salutatorian: de student met de op een na hoogste gemiddelde ranglijst van haar middelbare schooljaren en hield vervolgens de groetrede in haar afstudeerklas.

Een speciale vermelding is dat Catherine Ribeiro de Mercedes Winkel Service Award ontving voor haar hulp bij het documenteren van informatie voor een historisch boek dat in de nabije toekomst zal verschijnen.

Haar hulp bij de documentatie was de volledige opname en hulp bij het manuscript.

Dit boek zal zeker een interessante aanvulling zijn van gedocumenteerde geschiedenis op Curaçao omdat documentatie van geschiedenis essentieel is voor de communicatie tussen toen en nu; om te begrijpen hoe we zijn gekomen waar we nu zijn.

Het is ook het meest waardevolle instrument voor het behoud van kennis en het is zeker een communicatiemiddel voor het publiek en specifiek voor jongeren.

En alle gedocumenteerde ervaringen zullen van onschatbare waarde zijn voor de mensheid, want door het materiaal te hebben om te lezen en te bestuderen, krijgen we een beter begrip van onze gemeenschappen, de wereld en de mensheid. En als we de geschiedenis kennen, kunnen we begrijpen waarom we zijn waar we nu zijn en waarom de gemeenschap is zoals ze is.

De Mercedes Winkel Service Award wordt uitgereikt aan een persoon die aanzienlijke en continue service heeft verleend aan de Curaçaose gemeenschap, buiten het klaslokaal en zelfs de school.

Deze speciale persoon is er altijd om ondersteuning te bieden met een vriendelijke glimlach en een positieve servicegerichtheid naar anderen toe. Deze persoon begrijpt de betekenis van dienstbetoon en geeft belangeloos aan anderen in de verwachting geen compensatie terug te krijgen.

Catherine is van plan door te gaan met haar buitenschoolse activiteiten om een ​​bredere kijk te krijgen op de uitdagingen van de menselijke omgeving.

Op de foto Catherine Ribeiro op haar afstudeerdag met haar ouders en zussen.

2020 Recipient of the Mercedes Winkel Service Award

Catherine Ribeiro contributed to documenting history

Willemstad – Catherine Ribeiro (18) recently traveled to BROWN-University at Rhode Island in the U.S.A. to pursue the study of Environmental Science.

She graduated last year at the International School of Curaçao as the salutatorian: the student ranking average second highest over her High school-years and then delivers the salutatory-speech in her graduating class.

A special mention is that Catherine Ribeiro received the Mercedes Winkel Service Award for her assistance in the documenting of information for an historic book that will be published in the near future.

Her assistance in the documentation was the complete recording and helping with the manuscript.

This book will for sure be an interesting addition to document history in Curaçao because documentation of history is essential for the communication between then and now; for the understanding of how we got where we are today.

.It is also the most valuable tool for conservation of knowledge and is definitely a communication tool for the public and specifically young people.

And all documented experiences will be priceless for humanity because by having the material to read and study gives us a better understanding of our communities, the world and humanity. And knowing history can let us understand why we are where we are today and why the community is the way it is.

The Mercedes Winkel Service Award is given to an individual who has provided significant and continuous service to the Curaçao community, beyond the classroom and even the school.

This special individual is always there to give support with a friendly smile and positive service attitude towards others. This individual understands the meaning of service and gives to others selflessly expecting no compensation in return.

Catherine intends to continue with her extracurricular activities to get a broader view on challenges of the human environment.

On the picture Catherine Ribeiro on her graduation day with her parents and siblings.