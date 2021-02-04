From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

Philipsburg, February 3rd 2021

Driver of his robbed his car and money

The detectives of the Special Unit Robbery are investigating a robbery that took place on Tuesday February 2nd, 2021, about 04.20 pm in the vicinity of Sucker Garden.

According to information obtained from the victim, he was approached by two young men who requested him to drive them to Middle Region.

On the way to Middle Region, one of the men brandished a handgun and forced the victim to drive them to the junction of Middle Region Road and Sucker Garden Road. At that location, the victim was robbed of his money and forced to get out of his car. After robbing the victim, the suspects drove way with his car, being a Blue Daihatsu with the number plate M-10543, in the direction of Middle Region.

A search was carried out in the Middle Region area by the patrols, but the officers were not able to locate the suspects.

Later in the afternoon, the blue Daihatsu was located next to the basketball court in Dutch Quarter. The vehicle was confiscated for further investigation and taken to the Philipsburg police station.

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case are asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Mental Patient who was being sought, was sighted on the A.Th. Illidge Road.

On Tuesday evening, February 2nd, 2021, at about 7:00 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call that the mental patient L., who was being sought by his family, had been spotted in the vicinity of Fresh Pond.

Central dispatch directed several patrols to the location to assist the patient who was ill-treated a few days earlier. It turned out that L. had an old gash on the back of his head and probably a broken rib.

After consulting with the staff of Mental Health Foundation, he was transferred to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for treatment. The investigation into the ill-treatment of L. is still ongoing.