SKAIH Pre-University with online classes and Open Day:

Future students choose well for their future



Willemstad – Many parents at this moment are analyzing which secondary school will be the best for their child after leaving the 8th grade of basic school.

SKAIH Pre-University, therefore, invites ambitious kids to participate on Saturdays 6 and 13 of February in some online classes to taste what it means to get classes at SKAIH Pre-University.

The Management Team at SKAIH Pre-University prepared a demonstration for parents and future students to see how a great school operates.

On February 20 there will be an Open Day to see after having the online experience, what SKAIH Pre-University is.

During both the online lessons (that are in both English and Papiamentu next to Dutch) and the Open Day, there will be presentations with explanations on what future students will experience.

There will be special sections for parents.

It is known that by choosing for a child to prepare to be a respected professional by being at SKAIH Pre-University/Havo/Vwo that these young people will get attention, guidance, and education, to be prepared for international recognized exams.

The environment at SKAIH Pre-University is a stimulating and positive culture, diverse, at a high level, with a good relationship between teachers and the young one, in a manageable size and with up to now good results of the young ones in this education system.

The Open Day on February 20 is at the SKAIH Pre-University location at Kaya Wladimir (Coco) Balentien 41 in Groot Kwartier.

For additional information please visit www.skaih-preuniversity.com or on facebook SKAIH Pre-Universitario.

SKAIH Pre-Universitario ku lèsnan ònlain i dia habrí:

Futuro studiantenan ta skohe bon pa nan futuro

Willemstad –Hopi mayor na e momentunan aki ta analisando kua lo ta mihó skol sekundario pa nan yu bai despues ku e sali grupo 8 di skol básiko.

SKAIH Pre-Universitario pa e motibu aki ta invitá e mucha ambisioso pa partisipá riba djasabranan 6 i 13 di febrüari 2021 na algun lès ònlain pa asina purba kon haña lès na SKAIH Pre-universitario ta.

Tim di maneho di SKAIH Pre-universitario a prepará e demostrashon aki pa asina mayornan i futuro studiante mira pa nan mes kon un bon skol avansá ta funshoná.

Tambe tin dia 20 di febrüari un Dia Habrí pa asina despues di a haña e eksperensia ònlain mira ku mes wowo kon SKAIH pre-universitario ta.

Durante di tantu lèsnan ònlain (ku ta na tantu ingles komo na papiamentu banda di ulandes) i e dia habrí, lo tin presentashonnan ku splikashon di loke e futuro studiante eksperensiá. Pa mayornan tin sekshonnan special.

Skohiendo pa bo yu prepará su mes pa bira un profeshonal respetá siguiendo SKAIH Pre-Universitario/Havo/Vwo, bo sa ku e hóben aki lo haña atenshon, guia i formashon ku ta prepará nan pa èksamennan rekonosé internashonalmente.

Ambiente na SKAIH Pre-Universitario ta di un kultura stimulante i positivo, diverso, na nivel haltu, ku bon kontakto entre maestro dosente i e hóben, na un tamaño manehabel i ku bon resultado te awor aki di muchanan ku ta den nos sistema di enseñansa.

E dia habri dia 20 di febrüari ta na lokalidat di SKAIH Pre-Universitario na Kaya Wladimir (Coco) Balentien 41 na Groot Kwartier.

Pa mas informashon por bishitá www.skaih-preuniversity.com òf riba facebook SKAIH Pre-Universitario.

SKAIH Pre-University met online lessen en Open Dag:

Toekomstige studenten kiezen goed voor hun toekomst

Willemstad – Veel ouders analyseren op dit moment welke middelbare school het beste is voor hun kind na het verlaten van de 8e klas van de basisschool.

SKAIH Pre-University nodigt daarom ambitieuze kinderen uit om op zaterdag 6 en 13 februari deel te nemen aan enkele online lessen om te proeven wat het betekent om les te krijgen bij SKAIH Pre-University.

Het managementteam van SKAIH Pre-University heeft een demonstratie voorbereid voor ouders en toekomstige studenten om te zien hoe een geweldige school werkt.

Op 20 februari is er een Open Dag om na de online ervaring te zien wat SKAIH Pre-University is.

Tijdens zowel de online lessen (die naast het Nederlands in het Engels en Papiaments zijn) als de Open Dag zullen er presentaties zijn met uitleg over wat toekomstige studenten zullen ervaren.

Er komen speciale secties voor ouders.

Het is bekend dat door ervoor te kiezen dat een kind zich voorbereidt om een gerespecteerde professional te worden, door bij SKAIH Pre-University / Havo / Vwo te zijn, deze jongeren aandacht, begeleiding en opleiding krijgen om voorbereid te zijn op internationaal erkende examens.

De omgeving bij SKAIH Pre-University is een stimulerende en positieve cultuur, verschillend, op hoog niveau, met een goede relatie tussen docenten en de jongere, in een beheersbare omvang en met tot nu toe goede resultaten van de jongeren in dit onderwijs systeem.

De Open Dag op 20 februari is op de SKAIH Pre-University locatie op Kaya Wladimir (Coco) Balentien 41 in Groot Kwartier.

Ga voor meer informatie naar www.skaih-preuniversity.com of op facebook SKAIH Pre-Universidat