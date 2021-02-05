Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship 2021

Application Launch and Virtual Information Session

The U.S. Consulate General Curacao is pleased to announce the launch of the application process for the

YLAI Fellowship Program, which is a six-week program for entrepreneurs funded by the U.S.

Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Since the initiative’s launch in 2015, more than 750 YLAI Fellows from Latin America and the Caribbean

have expanded their leadership and entrepreneurial experience through fellowships at businesses and

organizations across the United States. This program is open to young entrepreneurs 25-35 years of age,

selected for participation via a competitive application process. Through the YLAI Entrepreneurial

Leadership Curriculum and individualized professional placements, YLAI Fellows have accelerated their

commercial and social ventures’ success and developed specific action plans to implement upon return to

their home countries. YLAI Fellows built networks, linkages, and lasting partnerships to attract

investments, and support for their entrepreneurial ventures.

The 2021 Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) campaign, which is themed “Trailblazers”

provides an exclusive opportunity for young leaders to join the cohort of more than 750 entrepreneurs

who have preceded. The sixteen predecessors from the Dutch Caribbean have increased economic

prosperity and built stronger communities here on Aruba, Curacao, and Sint Maarten, and would welcome

the selectees as their future partners.

The application window for the 2021 YLAI has opened and applications will be accepted until February

25, 2021. Tentative dates are October 11 to November 2021 and participants can apply at



The YLAI Professional Fellows Program is open to young entrepreneurs who meet the following criteria:

– Are between the ages of 25 and 35 at the Fellowship start date.

– Are a resident and citizen of Curacao, Aruba or Sint Maarten

– Are eligible to receive a U.S. J-1 visa.

– Have a demonstrated track record of successfully growing their own business or social venture for at

least two (2) years. Chamber of Commerce registration needed.

– Are not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident of the United States.

– Are not a U.S. government employee.

– Are proficient in reading, writing, and speaking English.

The U.S. Consulate General Curacao will host a virtual information session on February 17, 2021

Time: 14:00 – 16:00. To register interested applicants can send an e-mail to CuracaoPAS@state.gov.

They will receive a zoom link after registering.

This is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to be part of a vibrant community of young entrepreneurs

and changemakers from Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean who are committed to fostering

economic development and prosperity, security, human rights, and good governance in the hemisphere.

The YLAI Network is a signature part of the United States government’s efforts to increase partnerships

with future leaders to help promote economic growth and strengthen civil society. Participation in the

YLAI program will distinguishes them as leaders in their community and gives them access to the

wonderful resources of the YLAI Network.