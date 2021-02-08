Curaçao U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL U.S. Law Enforcement Entities Offer Subject Matter Exchange Training on Curaçao

From 1 – 5 February 2021, Special Agents of the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) and U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations (OSI) from the U.S. Consulate General hosted a subject matter expert exchange on Protective Service Operations with law enforcement and security service services from Curaçao at Fort Amsterdam.

The seminar focused on exchanging best practices for safely protecting high-profile government officials from threats to their personal security. The seminar is part of an ongoing initiative to increase law enforcement cooperation between the United States and the six islands of the Dutch Caribbean.