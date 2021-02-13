Turismo di Estadia na luna di yanüari  / January stayover visitors’ performance

Turismo di Estadia na luna di yanüari

WILLEMSTAD- 12 di febrüari 2021 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 5.790 turista di estadia pa luna di yanüari. E motibu di e kaida den kantidat di turista di estadia na luna di yanüari por keda relashoná direktamente ku e konseho di biahe negativo anunsiá pa Gobièrnu Hulandes na komienso di desèmber último, na momentu ku a pone Kòrsou riba kódigo oraño. E desishon aki ta sigui tin un impakto negativo riba e kantidat di bishitantenan ku nos ta risibí for di nos merkado number unu, esta Hulanda.

Na luna di yanüari, Kòrsou a risibí 3.170 turista for di Hulanda kual ta 83% ménos ku e kantidat risibí na yanüari 2020. For di Alemania, un kantidat di 191 turista a keda risibí. Na luna di yanüari, solamente 31% di e turistanan prosedente for di Europa a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl chikí, grandi i bùngalo). Durante e lunanan anterior 55% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’, pues esaki tambe ta un di e konsekuensianan mas di e konseho di biahe negativo.

For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 739 turista a keda risibí na luna di yanüari. Un total di 121 turista a bishitá nos for di Canada i for di e region di Sur Amérika un total di 342 turista a keda risibí. Un total di 57% di e bishitantenan risibí for di Sur Amérika ta prosedente di Colombia. For di region Karibe, Kòrsou a risibí 456 turista di estadia na yanüari, primordialmente for di e islanan den Reino Hulandes.

CEO di CTB, Paul Pennicook a remarká, “E situashon rondó di Corona vírùs aki na Kòrsou ta mehorando di forma stabil. E kantidat di kasonan nobo diario ta bastante abou i e kasonan aktivo ta ménos ku 100. Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i tur otro sektor den e industria ta trahando duru pa mantené e situashon ku ta mehorando i na mes momentu ta den kombersashon kontinuo ku Gobièrnu Hulandes pa logra ku ta pone Kòrsou bèk riba kódigo hel mas pronto posibel”.

January stayover visitors’ performance

WILLEMSTAD – February 12, 2021

January Visitor Arrivals 2021

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 5,790 stayover visitors for the month of January. The disappointing numbers for January are directly related to a negative travel advice announced by the Dutch Government early in December 2020, placing Curaçao to code orange. This decision continues to have a negative impact on arrivals from our number one market; The Netherlands.

For January, we welcomed 3,170 Dutch visitors, which is 83% less than January 2020. Out of Germany, we registered 191 visitors. Of these European visitors, only 31% stayed in resort hotels in January. This compares to 55% staying in resort hotels in previous months, which is another impact of the negative travel advice.

From the United States of America we welcomed 739 visitors in January. One hundred and twenty one visitors were welcomed out of Canada and out of the South American region, 342 visitors were welcomed. Of the South America arrivals, 57% came from Colombia.

From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 456 stayover visitors in January, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

“The situation with the Corona virus in Curaçao has been steadily improving. The daily count of newly infected cases has been very low and active cases are less than 100. The government of Curaçao and all sectors of the industry are working to maintain this improving situation while at the same time liaising with the government of the Netherlands to try to get Curaçao back to code yellow soonest possible”, commented CTB CEO, Paul Pennicook.