Airline Technical Support Caribe NV AMO gecertificeerd / Airline Technical Support Caribe AMO certified

Airline Technical Support Caribe NV AMO gecertificeerd

Afgelopen week werd aan medewerkers van Airline Technical Support Caribe NV, een in november 2019 opgerichte lokale vennoot van Airline Technical Support in Woensdrecht Nederland, het zogeheten AMO (Approved Maintenance Organization) certificaat overhandigd door de Minister van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning (VVRP), mevr. Zita Jesus-Leito. Met dit certificaat spreekt de autoriteit haar vertrouwen uit in de organisatie. Dit maakt ATSC tot een lokaal erkende onderhoudsorganisatie, welke preventief onderhoud of wijzigingen aan een vliegtuig, casco, vliegtuigmotor, onderdeel of deel daarvan mag uitvoeren waarvoor F70/F100 beoordeeld.

“Met het behalen van dit certificaat komt er een einde aan een essentieel en verplicht traject waarbij ATSC heeft voldaan aan alle normen en procedures die gelden voor de burgerluchtvaart in het algemeen, specifiek op het gebied van vliegtuigonderhoud, en zal nu de focus verlegd worden naar het aantrekken van klanten voor zowel het klein als groot onderhoud aan vliegtuigen“, aldus Kris Bleyenberg, eigenaar van beide bedrijven. “Het handhaven van de normen en procedures is echter een blijvend onderdeel van de bedrijfsvoering en samen met de burgerluchtvaartautoriteit wordt op reguliere wijze nagegaan of we ‘on par’ zijn met de aanbevelingen, de eisen en eventuele wijzigingen in het door de autoriteiten bepaalde beleid. Aldus zal ATSC opereren als een onafhankelijke Approved Maintenance Organisatie (AMO), in eerste instantie voor vliegtuigtypen van Fokker, waarna andere typen toestellen bijgeschreven zullen worden in de zogeheten OpSpecs (Operations Specifications), afhankelijk van behoefte van luchtvaartmaatschappijen uit zowel de regio als internationaal.”

Curaçao is door haar centrale ligging de perfecte locatie voor een AMO. Daarnaast is er in de regio een tekort ontstaan aan kwalitatief hoogstaande AMO-capaciteit voor typen vliegtuigen van de Fokker-familie en ook voor de Boeing 737 en Airbus A320. Voor Fokker-typen zijn er mondiaal nog slechts drie alternatieven beschikbaar: in Nederland, Duitsland en Singapore.

“Binnen de regio merken we dat veel lokale luchtvaartmaatschappijen nog steeds hun onderhoudsactiviteiten intern uitvoeren,” aldus Bleyenberg. “Eigen onderhoud is veelal niet langer economisch haalbaar en voordelig voor de meeste luchtvaartmaatschappijen. De toenemende eisen op het gebied van veiligheid en kwaliteit en certificering zijn een financiële en organisatorische last voor de luchtvaartmaatschappijen. Met de komst van een onafhankelijke en lokaal erkende onderhoudsorganisatie wordt op Curaçao het kwaliteitsniveau van onderhoud verhoogd en daarmee ook de vliegveiligheid, de focus en prestaties voor luchtvaartmaatschappijen verbeterd, en de kosten voor onderhoud en operaties van vliegtuigen verlaagd.”

12 februari 2021

Contactgegevens: caribe@airlinetechnicalsupport.com

Website: http://www.airlinetechnicalsupport.com

Airline Technical Support Caribe AMO certified

Last week, the so-called AMO (Approved Maintenance Organization) certificate was presented to employees of Airline Technical Support Caribe NV, a local venture of Airline Technical Support in Woensdrecht Netherlands in November 2019, by the Minister of Traffic Transport and Urban Planning, Mrs. Zita Jesus-Leito. With this certificate, the authority expresses its confidence in the organization. This makes ATSC a locally accredited maintenance organization, which may carry out preventive maintenance or changes to an aircraft, airframe, aircraft engine, or part thereof for which it has been assessed, F70/F100.

“Obtaining this certificate marks the end of an essential and mandatory process in which ATSC has complied with all standards and procedures that apply to civil aviation in general, specifically in the field of aircraft maintenance, and the focus will now shift to attracting customers for both minor and major aircraft maintenance”, said Kris Bleyenberg, owner of both companies. “Maintaining the standards and procedures is, however, a permanent part of business operations and, together with the civil aviation authority, it is regularly monitored whether we are ‘on par’ with the recommendations, the requirements and any changes in the policy determined by the authorities. Thus, ATSC will operate as an independent Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO), initially for Fokker aircraft types, after which other types of aircraft will be added to the so-called OpSpecs (Operations Specifications), depending on the needs of airlines from both the region as well as international. ”

Curaçao is the perfect location for an AMO due to its central location. In addition, there is a shortage in the region of high-quality AMO capacity for aircraft types of the Fokker family as well as for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. Worldwide, only three alternatives are still available for Fokker types: in the Netherlands, Germany and Singapore.

“Within the region, we notice that many local airlines are still carrying out their maintenance activities internally,” said Bleyenberg. “In-house maintenance is often no longer economically feasible and advantageous for most airlines. Increasing safety, quality and certification requirements are a financial and organizational burden for airlines. With the arrival of an independent and locally accredited maintenance organization, the quality level of maintenance in Curaçao will be increased and thus also flight safety. The focus and performance for airlines improved and the costs for maintenance and operations of aircraft reduced.

12 February 2021

Contact details: caribe@airlinetechnicalsupport.com

Website: http://www.airlinetechnicalsupport.com