Importante: Ta hañando hopi yamada riba e liña 0800-0800 ku esaki por zona okupá. Tene pasenshi i purba despues.

Awe 26 di febrüari 2021 tin 16 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. Tur kaso aktivo ta trata habitante di Boneiru. Ayera 22 persona a tèst. Di e 22 personanan ku a tèst 1 resultá di ta positivo. 6 persona a rekuperá di Covid-19. Tin un persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Ta importante pa ora bo tin keho bai tèst. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena. Tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rònt di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Belangrijk: Er komen veel telefoontjes binnen op 0800-0800. Hierdoor is het nummer soms niet bereikbaar. Heb geduld en bel later nogmaals.

Op 26 februari 2021 zijn er 16 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. Alle actieve gevallen zijn bewoners van Bonaire. Er zijn gisteren 22 personen getest en het resultaat van 1 persoon is positief. 6 personen zijn hersteld van Covid-19.

Er is 1 ziekenhuisopname door Covid-19.

Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op, omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Important: Many calls are coming in 0800-0800. Sometimes the number is not available Please be patient and call again later.

On February 26, 2021, there are 16 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. All active cases are habitants of the island. Yesterday 22 people were tested and the results of 1 person is positive. 6 people recovered from Covid-19. There is 1 hospital admission due to Covid-19.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.

Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru