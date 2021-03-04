WMTA on tour. Nourdin Johri @ Baas Sports Curacao

Special guest trainer of the World Muay Thai Association (WMTA) Nourdin Johri gave some great classes this week at Baas Sports Curacao. Nourdin is a former Muay Thai champion with 70 A-class fights (pro top division ) and as top referee head official of the WMTA.

Edwin Baas: “As known, because of my international contacts we frequently receive champions and top trainers who train and / or provide guest lessons at Baas Sports. This time it was again a great success.

Nourdin is also a great person and does a lot from the heart. To give just a few examples; in Rotterdam he works with young people with psychosocial problems, he did a wheelchair boxing match with an English wheelchair user, for a boy with Down syndrome he made the day of his life by fighting an exhibition match with him.”