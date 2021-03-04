DEPORTE NOTISIA 

WMTA on tour. Nourdin Johri @ Baas Sports Curacao

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Special guest trainer of the World Muay Thai Association (WMTA) Nourdin Johri gave some great classes this week at Baas Sports Curacao. Nourdin is a former Muay Thai champion with 70 A-class fights (pro top division) and as top referee head official of the WMTA.
Edwin Baas: “As known, because of my international contacts we frequently receive champions and top trainers who train and / or provide guest lessons at Baas Sports. This time it was again a great success.
Nourdin is also a great person and does a lot from the heart. To give just a few examples; in Rotterdam he works with young people with psychosocial problems, he did a wheelchair boxing match with an English wheelchair user, for a boy with Down syndrome he made the day of his life by fighting an exhibition match with him.”
On Saturday morning March 6 at 9 a.m. there is an open beach training given by Nourdin. Participation is free, however, you must register in advance via edwin@baassports.com

You May Also Like

Kontesta riba Blog di Alex Rosario ku a bai ront sosial media i a wordu lesa na Z86

REDAKSHON 0

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) Organizes Information Sessions for the Hospitality Industry 

REDAKSHON 0

Verhoogde kruising ter hoogte van Dr. W.P. Maalweg Bramendiweg

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: