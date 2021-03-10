From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, March 9th 2021

Young suspect arrested by the S.U.R. for armed robbery

The Prosecutors’ office issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect with initials R.F.J C. (16) for his involvement in an armed robbery that took place in St. peters in the month of December 2020. During this incident the victim was robbed of his possessions.

On Monday March 08th 2021, the detectives of KPSM were able to arrest R.F.J C at his home, without incident. The minor suspect was later brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he was questioned. After being questioned by the members of the S.U.R. (Special Unit Robberies), the suspect was transported to the Miss Laly center where he is being held pending further investigations.

The police have noted in recent years that minors are involved in serious criminal activities on the island. Let’s be clear that most children reach adulthood without involvement in serious delinquent behavior, even in the face of multiple risks.

Although risk factors may help identify which children are most in need of preventive interventions, no one can identify which children will become serious offenders.

It is, however, widely recognized that the more risk factors a child or adolescent experiences, the higher their risk for delinquent behavior. Children’s and adolescents’ interactions and relationships with family and peers influence the development of antisocial behavior and delinquency. Family interactions are most important during early childhood, but they can have long-lasting effects.

We’ve got to make sure that the young, juvenile offenders understand that there are consequences for their actions; that they also must understand and anticipate that fair punishment for their actions is expected.