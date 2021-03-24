From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

March 23rd 2021

Attempted robbery suspect arrested

Detectives from the Special Unit Robbery (SUR) together with several police patrols arrested a man with initials J.J.A. in St. Peters in the early morning of March 23 for his involvement in an attempted robbery on March 3, 2021, also in St. Peters.

On the evening of March 3, Police Central Dispatch received several calls about a shooting in St. Peters. Arriving on the scene, police officers found two men who were shot and in urgent need of medical care.

The investigation found that three masked men showed up at the scene and threatened the victims with a handgun and attempted to rob them of their belongings. The suspects were not successful in robbing the victims and proceeded to fire several shots at the men before fleeing the scene.

The suspect’s home was searched by police following his arrest. The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.