NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Attempted robbery suspect arrested

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

March 23rd 2021

Attempted robbery suspect arrested

Detectives from the Special Unit Robbery (SUR) together with several police patrols arrested a man with initials J.J.A. in St. Peters in the early morning of March 23 for his involvement in an attempted robbery on March 3, 2021, also in St. Peters.

On the evening of March 3, Police Central Dispatch received several calls about a shooting in St. Peters. Arriving on the scene, police officers found two men who were shot and in urgent need of medical care.

The investigation found that three masked men showed up at the scene and threatened the victims with a handgun and attempted to rob them of their belongings. The suspects were not successful in robbing the victims and proceeded to fire several shots at the men before fleeing the scene.

The suspect’s home was searched by police following his arrest. The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

 

You May Also Like

Konmemorashon 65 aña Statüt

REDAKSHON 0

SALU I BIENESTAR TA PARA SENTRAL DEN SELEBRASHON DI CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN SU DIA DI APRESIO PA KLIENTE I EMPLEADONAN 2017 Mientras ta selebrá 150 aña di CIBC / HEALTH AND WELLNESS AT THE CENTER OF CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN’S CUSTOMER AND EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY 2017 While celebrating 150 years CIBC

REDAKSHON 0

Por pidi number di CRIB na kantor di Duana na Nieuwe Haven entrante 2 di mei 2017 – CRIB-nummer op te vragen bij Douane kantoor te Nieuwe Haven per 2 mei 2017

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: