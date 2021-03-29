SINT MAARTEN POLICE: Domestic dispute leads to one arrest, Suspects arrested for suspected fraud and embezzlement

From: Acting head of communication Department

Domestic dispute leads to one arrest

The Sint Maarten Police Dispatch Center received a call on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at approximately 08.30 am, regarding an altercation that was taken place in St. Peters

When the police patrols arrived on the scene they were met by a woman who informed them that she got into a verbal altercation with her live-in companion, which escalated into a scuffle.

She also explained to the officers that her companion destroyed most of the furniture in their home.

After a short investigation by officers it was concluded that the victim was physically assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect with initials A.D was arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for further questioning.

The Sint Maarten Police informs persons choosing to engage in abusive actions that they will be held accountable. You alone are responsible for your behavior, it is easier to just walk away from a heated situation than risk being arrested. There is no excuse for abuse.

If you or anyone you know maybe in need of police assistance in a situation of relational abuse, called 911 for immediate assistance or if you wish to remain anonymous, leave a message on the tip line by dialing 9300.

Persons can also send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website: www.policesxm.sx

There are also other sources of help on the island such as Safe Haven.

Suspects arrested for suspected fraud and embezzlement

Detectives of the Fraud Department are investigating a case of fraud and embezzlement that has taken place in one of the large supermarkets.

The management of the supermarket made an official complaint to the detective department on March 2, 2021, against several employees after an internal audit. These suspects are being accused of falsifying invoices and forging signature.

In connection with this investigation, detectives arrested the first suspect with the initials T.J.L.S on march 23, 2021. After questioning, the suspect was incarcerated pending further investigation.

Shortly after on March 23, 2021, officers also arrested another suspect with initials E.S.C. After questioning, this suspect was also incarcerated pending further investigation.

On March 24, 2021, detectives arrested a third suspect. D.J. was arrested for his involvement in this embezzlement case. After questioning, this suspect too was incarcerated pending further investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing