Deputy Prime Minister Egbert J. Doran Council of Ministers Press Briefing Highlights

PRIME MINISTER OF SINT MAARTEN

Minister-President van Sint Maarten

Press Briefing Highlights

Date: April 7, 2021

Deputy Prime Minister Egbert J. Doran

Travel restrictions in effect for ABC islands effective Monday April 5th

As of Monday, April 5th, the Government of Sint Maarten implemented travel restrictions from the ABC islands to St Maarten which went into effect as recommended by our health professionals due to the highly-concentrated pools of the UK variant.

Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao (ABC) are experiencing high COVID-19 transmission and have recorded a significant number of cumulative UK variant cases to date. As such, returning residents from Bonaire, Curacao and Aruba will be required to hold a negative 72-hour PCR test and are advised to be retested 48 hours after arrival.

Ministries TEATT, VSA and Justice to Step Up Controls to Ensure Adherence to COVID-19 Public Health & Safety Protocols

The Ministries of TEATT, VSA and Justice have stepped up controls to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 Public Health and Safety Protocols specifically in light of the parties that took place during the Easter holidays. This decision was also taken during an emergency Council of Ministers meeting held last week Friday, April 2nd, as a result of the major COVID-19 outbreak in the ABC islands.

The business community is asked to follow their COVID-19 Safe Framework business re-opening workplace plans that were submitted last summer regarding operations. Employees and customers are expected to wear masks, and practice social distancing. In the case of events, crowd control measures must be in place, and compliance is expected at parties that have been marketed. Controls will be carried out, and warnings given will be based on the observations of controllers after observing large congregating crowds.

COVID-19 Vaccine

All residents on St. Maarten are encouraged to register online for the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting the Government of St. Maarten’s website: www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus. Paper versions of the registration form are also available in English, Spanish and Creole at Collective Prevention Services, various doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building (Labor Affairs), the Public Service Center in Simpson Bay and select pharmacies.

COVID-19 Public Health Protocols Message

The public is reminded that our behaviour is that which will stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Government of Sint Maarten asks that the public not become complacent and let their guard down as government focuses their efforts in curbing the rise of St. Maarten’s COVID-19 active cases in order to protect our loved ones, our lovely island, our community and also to build back our economy. Continue practicing good hygiene, avoid large gathering, ensure proper face mask usage and keep a 2-meter social distance from others in public.