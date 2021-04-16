GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Tuma despedida di un ser kerí ta posibel te ku un máksimo di 10 persona presente.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Tuma despedida di un ser kerí ta posibel te ku un máksimo di 10 persona presente.

Durante e momentunan akí, tambe ta importante pa sigui mantené tur medida di higiena i tene sufisiente distansia físiko.

 

