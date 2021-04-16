GOBIERNU NOTISIA Tuma despedida di un ser kerí ta posibel te ku un máksimo di 10 persona presente. April 16, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Tuma despedida di un ser kerí ta posibel te ku un máksimo di 10 persona presente. Durante e momentunan akí, tambe ta importante pa sigui mantené tur medida di higiena i tene sufisiente distansia físiko. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
