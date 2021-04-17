Government of Sint Maarten

** 3 COVID-19 recoveries today **

As of April 16th, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty four (34). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred three (2203).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty three (33) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred forty two (2142). Thirty eight (38) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2666 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 26, 322 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek encourages everyone to register to be vaccinated. It is your civil duty to protect yourself and those around you. Wear your mask, practice social distancing, sanitize or wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings.