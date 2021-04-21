CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA HASI DONASHON DEN KUADRO DI YUDANSA NA ST. VINCENT / CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN DONATES TO RELIEF EFFORTS IN ST. VINCENT

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA HASI DONASHON DEN KUADRO DI YUDANSA NA ST. VINCENT

Bridgetown, Barbados, 20 di Aprel 2021 – CIBC FirstCaribbean a uní su mes na region den esfuerso pa asistí míles di hende ku a keda asotá pa erupshon di e volkan La Soufriere na St. Vincent and the Grenadines dor di manda un barku ku kargamentu ku artíkulonan, pa kua tin hopi nesesidat na dje, pa e isla.

E kargamentu ku a keda kordiná pa Barbados Coast Guard a sali Barbados djaweps último riba Admiral Bay ku a yega St. Vincent djabièrnè mainta. Aki e la keda entregá na e National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

E kargamentu di yudansa ta inkluí 40 palèt di kuminda, awa, artíkulo pa hasi limpiesa i artíkulo sanitario. E artíkulonan a keda kumpra ku fondo di e banko su ala karitativo FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation.

Colette Delaney, e presidente di e fundashon i Chief Executive Officer a bisa ku e banko ta kompartí “e preokupashon pa e bienestar i seguridat di e abitantenan di St. Vincent and the Grenadines awor ku nan ta konfrontá dos peliger esta e menasa di erupshon di e volkan i e pandemia andando di Covid-19.”

El a bisa ku erupshon di e volkan na St. Vincent i e áwaseru di as ku ta kai riba e islanan rondó di e isla ta demostrá kon interkonektá e isla den region ta. El a nota tambe kon nos den Karibe ta demostrá ku nos ta un komunidat ora ku desaster bati na nos porta, basa riba echo di kon lihé komunidatnan den Karibe a saka man pa yuda e abitantenan di St. Vincent, djis algun ora despues di e promé erupshon.

“Esaki ta prueba di kon serka nos ta di otro i kon un famia nos ta den region. Nos a mira esaki kada bes di nobo ora un desaster i nesesidat kada bes di nobo. I ta proba ku no opstante nos diferensia i opinionnan i tin biaha hasta diskushon, famia semper ta bin promé. Nos pensamentunan ta ku e abitantenan di St. Vincent i nos orashon ta pa nan siguí keda seif.” Sra. Delaney a bisa.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN DONATES TO RELIEF EFFORTS IN ST. VINCENT

Bridgetown, Barbados, 20 April 2021 – As the region rallies to assist the thousands of people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines displaced by the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, CIBC FirstCaribbean has sent a shipment of much needed supplies to the island.

The shipment which was coordinated by the Barbados Coast Guard left the island on Thursday evening aboard the Admiral Bay which was due to arrive in St. Vincent early Friday morning and will be presented to the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

The relief supplies which include over 40 pallets of food, water, cleaning supplies and sanitary items were purchased by funds donated by the bank’s charitable arm the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation.

The foundation’s Chair and the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney said the bank shared a “deep concern for the wellbeing and safety of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they are confronted with the twin threats of an erupting volcano and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”.

She said the eruption in St. Vincent and the subsequent ash falls in Barbados and neighbouring islands demonstrated how interconnected the islands of the region are. She also noted the sense of community demonstrated within the Caribbean in times of disaster, which she observed was borne out in how quickly the Caribbean reached out– within hours of the first eruption – with offers of aid to the people of St. Vincent.

“It is a testament to the closeness and sense of family of our region. We’ve seen this in times of disaster and need over and over again. It proves that despite our differences of opinion and sometimes our squabbles, family always comes first. Our thoughts immediately go to the people of St. Vincent and our prayer is that they will continue to be safe,” Ms. Delaney said.