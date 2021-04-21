Victim  severely injured by suspects during burglary / Male victim encountered with gun shots wound in his car in Dutch Quarter

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, April 20th 2021

Victim severely injured by suspects during burglary

Police dispatch center received several calls on April 20 around 7:50 am about a man who laying on the ground behind a well-known restaurant on Welfare Road.

When the patrols arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground bleeding profusely from his head

Ambulance personnel were summoned and they tended to the 67-year-old man, who lives behind the restaurant. He was rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects had assaulted the victim and then broke into the restaurant. They stole money and jewelry from an office.

Police searched Cole Bay and Cay Bay, but did not locate the suspects.

The Detective Department is investigating this burglary and ill-treatment case. Anyone who may have any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Police at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205. Persons can also use the anonymous tip-line by dialing 9300 or send a message to our Facebook page. (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)

The Police Force is asking the community of Sint Maarten and businesses to remain vigilant.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, March 20th 2021

Male victim encountered with gun shots wound in his car in Dutch Quarter

On Tuesday evening March 20th approximately 06.50 pm, the dispatch center received several calls concerning a male victim who was found in a vehicle in Dutch Quarter suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

At the location the patrols encountered male victim sitting in his car who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victims was quickly stabilized on the scene by the paramedics and rushed to the Sint. Maarten Medical Center in critical condition.

So far the police have no clear picture of what had taken place. The forensic department is still collecting evidence in this investigation. The vehicle in which the victim was encounters in was later confiscated for further investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes availed. If you or anyone you know may have information as to what took place do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.