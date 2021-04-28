Enkuesta di Awa Shushi Marino 2021 – Mariene Afvalwater Enquête 2021 – Marine Waste Water Survey 2021

Boneiru, 26 di aprel 2021

Tópiko: Enkuesta di Awa Shushi Marino 2021

Boneiru ta kresiendo komo destinashon seif pa yatenan ku ta di bishita i tambe e kantidat di yate lokal ta kresiendo. Apesar di esaki, Boneiru no ta disponé di un stashon ku fasilidat di deskargá awa shushi kaminda yatenan por pòmp i entregá nan awa shushi. Konsekuensia di esaki ta, ku doñonan di yate no tin otro alternativa ku deskargá nan awa shushi direktamente den nos awanan.

Awa shushi ku no a pasa den proseso di purifikashon ta dañino pa tantu nos hendenan komo nos founa ku flora. Habitantenan i bishitantenan ta usa nos awanan pa hopi meta di rekreashon manera landamentu i snòrkel. Pa e motibu akí, no ta nada deseabel pa disponé di awa shushi den laman rònt di Boneiru. Ademas e laman rònt di Boneiru ta kas pa algun di e refnan di koral den nan mihó kondishon den Karibe i e refnan ta sensitivo pa polushon dor di awa shushi.

WWF-NL, OLB, WEB ku STINAPA a inisiá e enkuesta di Awa Shushi Marino 2021. Durante e último 3 simannan a tene un enkuesta serka alrededor di 70 yate na Boneiru pa haña informashon tokante tankinan pa wanta awa shushi ku nan ta ekipá kuné i tokante e kalidat i kantidat di e awa shushi ku e yatenan ta deskargá. E informashon akí ta esensial den e siguiente pasonan pa kreashon di un situashon ku tin sero disposishon di awa shushi.

Nos a risibí hopi sosten di doñonan di yate i tur hende tabata dispuesto pa duna nan kontribushon pa yuda salba e refnan di koral di e forma akí. Nos ta ekspresá nos gratitut na tur ku a kontribuí na e enkuesta akí. Ora ku e resultadonan ta kla, lo presentá nan na públiko huntu ku nos rekomendashonnan.

Pa mas informashon, por fabor tuma kontakto ku Monique van de Water: mwater@wwf.nl

Persbericht

Bonaire, 26 april 2021

Onderwerp: Mariene Afvalwater Enquête 2021

Bonaire breidt zich uit als een veilige bestemming voor bezoekende jachten, daarnaast groeit het aantal lokale jachten. Desondanks heeft Bonaire geen pompinstallatie om afvalwater van jachten in te nemen. Als gevolg hiervan hebben de jachteigenaren geen andere keus dan hun afvalwater rechtstreeks in onze wateren te lozen.

Onbehandeld afvalwater is schadelijk voor zowel onze gezondheid als onze natuur. Ons water wordt voor veel recreatieve doeleinden gebruikt door bewoners en bezoekers, zoals zwemmen, duiken en snorkelen. Het lozen van ongezuiverd rioolwater in zee rond Bonaire is daarom zeer ongewenst. De zee rond Bonaire herbergt ook enkele van de best bewaarde koraalriffen in het Caribisch gebied en ze zijn gevoelig voor vervuiling door afvalwater.

STINAPA, WWF-NL, OLB en WEB zijn gestart met de Marine Waste Water Survey in 2021. In de afgelopen 3 weken zijn ongeveer 70 jachten op Bonaire onderzocht om meer te weten te komen over de vuilwatertanks waarmee deze jachten zijn uitgerust, en over de kwaliteit en hoeveelheid afvalwater die door jachten wordt afgevoerd. Deze informatie is noodzakelijk bij de volgende stappen om een ​​situatie te creëren waarin geen afvalwater wordt geloosd.

We kregen veel steun van de jachteigenaren en iedereen was bereid mee te werken om op deze manier een steentje bij te dragen om een oplossing te zoeken. We willen iedereen bedanken die heeft bijgedragen aan dit onderzoek. Zodra de resultaten zijn afgerond, worden ze samen met onze aanbevelingen aan het publiek gepresenteerd.

Voor meer informatie kunt u contact opnemen met Monique van de Water: mwater@wwf.nl

Press Release

Bonaire, April 26 2021

Subject: Marine Waste Water Survey 2021

Bonaire is expanding as a safe destination for visiting yachts and the number of local yachts is growing. Despite this, Bonaire doesn’t have a pump-out facility to collect waste water from yachts. As a consequence, the yacht owners have no alternative than to discharge their wastewater directly into our waters.

Untreated waste water is hazardous to both our people and our wildlife. Our waters are used for many recreational purposes by its residents and visitors such as swimming, diving and snorkeling. Therefore, discharging untreated sewage water into the sea around Bonaire is very undesirable. The sea around Bonaire also hosts some of the best kept coral reefs in the Caribbean and they are sensitive to pollution by waste water.

STINAPA, WWF-NL, OLB and WEB have initiated the Marine Waste Water Survey in 2021. Over the last 3 weeks about 70 yachts on Bonaire have been surveyed to learn about the waste water holding tanks these yachts are equipped with, and about the quality and quantity of waste water discharged by yachts. This information is essential in the next steps towards creating a situation with zero waste water disposal.

We received much support from the yacht owners and everyone was willing to contribute to find the best solution. We would like to give our gratitude to all whom have contributed to this survey. Once the results are finalized, they will be presented to the public along with our recommendations.

For more information, please contact Monique van de Water: mwater@wwf.nl